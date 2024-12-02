Right-wingers furious over President Joe Biden pardoning his son, Hunter Biden, are still hopeful to see the businessman behind bars.

Featured Video

Truth Social—the social media platform championed by President-elect Donald Trump—erupted after news of the pardon broke Sunday night.

“From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted,” Biden said in a statement announcing the pardon.

“No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter’s cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son—and that is wrong,” he said, adding that a plea deal that fell apart would have been fair.

Advertisement

The pardon followed Hunter Biden pleading guilty to nine federal tax charges in Los Angeles related to falsifying records and failing to file returns during a period in which he struggled with substance abuse.

Separately, the president’s son was found guilty on three felony counts for lying on a federal firearms application in a trial in Delaware in June.

But the sweeping pardon covers more than just the gun and tax charges; it includes any offenses “which he has committed or may have committed or taken part in during the period from January 1, 2014 through December 1, 2024.”

Despite the pardon, Hunter Biden’s most ardent critics are still holding out hope that he’ll end up behind bars. And given the length of the pardon, covering 11 years, posters think there’s dirt out there.

Advertisement

Their plan? Have red-state attorneys general go after him, as Biden’s pardon power only extends to federal crimes.

“Okay red state governors and AGs. It’s time to flex some state power,” wrote one person on Truth Social. “If Hunter Biden ever visited or did business in your state, leave no stone unturned. His bogus pardon doesn’t protect him from state law.”

“I hope there will be many state AG’s filing charges against biden soon,” echoed another right-wing user.

“Every prosecutor, every district Attorney every AG in every state and county across this country, needs to look through their records and see whether any state laws were violated by Joe Bidens son Hunter!” blasted one person. “The American people demand that charges should be filed against Hunter Biden for any violations of the federal or state charges in light of the pardon issued by Joe Biden for his son!”

Advertisement

“IF he evaded FEDERAL income tax he also evaded STATE income taxes,” concluded someone else. “How ever many states are involved should bring charges against Hunter for tax evasion and they should convert whatever FEDERAL charges can be converted to STATE charges and let the proceedings begin.”

On X, critics voiced similar hopes for the plan.

“I don’t care if the legacy media calls it politically motivated; every red state attorney general should prosecute Hunter Biden for any crimes he committed in their jurisdictions,” swiped one person.

Wrote someone else: “Good morning to every ambitious state prosecutor trying to make a name for themselves. Hunter Biden committed some crimes in your jurisdiction. Go out there and find them!”

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.