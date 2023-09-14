‘NRA, are you going to defend?’: Pro-gun organization called on to step up for Hunter Biden after new firearm indictment

Hunter Biden was indicted today by a grand jury in Delaware on three counts of lying to a firearm salesman and transporting the gun purchased by those lies across state lines.

According to the indictment, filed in a federal court in Delaware, Biden bought a Colt Cobra 38SPL revolver on October 12, 2018 in Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden wrote on a submission form for purchasing the gun that he was “not an unlawful user of, and addicted to, any stimulant, narcotic drug, and any other controlled substance.”

“[I]n fact, as he knew, that statement was false and fictitious,” the indictment reads.

Unconfirmed leaks from Biden’s notorious laptop show him posing with photos of what he said was an airsoft gun just days after the alleged illegal firearms purchase.

The pictures are included in a report published by Marco Polo USA, a shadowy research group run by Garret Ziegler, a former Trump staffer. Biden sued Ziegler in a federal lawsuit yesterday, claiming that Ziegler hacked his data.

Ziegler’s Marco Polo USA put together a dossier based on information obtained from Hunter Biden’s Laptop called the Report on the Biden Laptop which provides a list of alleged crimes by Biden and attempts to provide evidence for his future prosecution.

According to that report, 15 days after Biden would have lied on his firearms submission, he smoked crack cocaine on West 4th Street in Wilmington with a woman.

Users on X joked that now that Biden had been arrested on gun charges, the NRA and Trump supporters would be rushing to his defense.

“When the DOJ files charges against Hunter Biden for illegally buying a gun, and Hunter challenges the indictment claiming the law is unconstitutional, what stand will the NRA and MAGA take?” asked @KeithDB80.

“The GOP loves guns,” said @RenahsMommy. “They should be defending Hunter. Hey @NRA, are you going to defend Hunter Biden on the gun charges?”

Others suggested that Hunter’s legal troubles put him in a good position for a second act in politics.

“Hunter Biden abused drugs, dodged taxes, got into sleazy sex scandals, and lied on gun applications,” said @PL67712441. “Clearly qualified to be Trump’s running mate.”

Others had a darker interpretation of the gun charges, claiming that they could part of a cover-up to protect Joe Biden.

“The gun indictment of Hunter Biden is a cover up of tax fraud because those crimes lead directly to Joe Biden,” said @Jan6Patriot. “The gun charge isn’t a start. It’s an end.”