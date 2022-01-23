Classroom (L) hockey puck (M) hockey puck taped to desk (R)

@crzachar/TikTok

‘How is America real’: Teacher shares how she prepares her classroom for an active shooter in viral TikTok

'Obviously it’s just a deterrent, but it definitely makes us feel a little bit better.'

Dan Latu 

Dan Latu

IRL

Published Jan 23, 2022

A teacher’s plan to use hockey pucks to deter a potential school shooter has gone viral on TikTok. 

The original video has reached over 2 million views, as commenters are horrified at the state of gun safety in America. 

In the TikTok, Carly (@crzachar) begins by saying, “Hey teachers! So if you’re just like me you’ve probably been doing a lot of thinking recently about your school safety.” 

She goes on to give a tour of her classroom, explaining, “I had these big windows along my back wall. My kids know that Plan A is always just to get out of that middle window and run across the street.” 

“But of course Plan B is barricade the door and fight, you all know this,” she says. 

@crzachar #teachersoftiktok #schoolsafety ♬ original sound – Carly Zacharias

Her classroom door, however, presents a challenge. Its wooden and has a giant window in the center, making it a weak point of defense. 

“What can I give every single student just something to prepare themselves?” Carly says.

The answer: a hockey puck. “It can really hurt you,” she explains. “Especially 30.” 

Carly goes on to explain the kids were fidgeting with them during class, so she used double-sided tape to store them underneath desks. 

“That way kids can use them if they need them,” she narrates. “Obviously it’s just a deterrent, but it definitely makes us feel a little bit better.” 

TikTok responded with horror at the hockey puck school shooter plan. 

“America is a third world country with a gucci belt,” said @ghost_cherry_

“how is america real,” added @chlofirth. 

@adoxographic75 commented, “teachers spending their own money so that students have something to throw at shooters. everything is fine. 

@sarahgrahamcracker asked, “Do non-Americans watch this kind of thing with shock and horror?”

@cindy.3442 said, “the way you said ‘you all know how it is’ scares me, in europe i have never had to have a way to defend myself in school”

“They replaced your door with a less safe option?! Ugh. This is a good idea though. Easier to throw than books or those heavy tape dispensers,” commented @saberstaff. 

The official TikTok account for March For Our Lives commented on the video, “We have to fight for a reality where we don’t need those hockey pucks [blue heart emoji]. Thank you for being so committed to protecting your students, sending love.” Carly liked the comment and responded “absolutely.” 

The Daily Dot reached out to @crzachar via TikTok comment.

Must-reads on the Daily Dot

‘Chick-fil-A come get me’: Worker shares 3 menu secrets after quitting in viral TikTok
‘Karen is recording’: Woman tries to shame Subway worker over sandwich preparation in viral TikTok—it backfires
‘Don’t let moving companies scam you!’: Mover locks TikToker’s roommate in truck after refusing to release their belongings
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.

Share this article
*First Published: Jan 23, 2022, 2:29 pm CST

Dan Latu

Dan Latu is a freelance journalist writing about the internet and culture. Previously, his work has appeared in the Real Deal and Columbia News Service.

Dan Latu