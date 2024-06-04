Old State Saloon, an Idaho bar, went viral last week for announcing that it would be celebrating Heterosexual Awesomeness Month in June, rather than Pride Month. Mark Fitzpatrick, the bar’s owner, is now saying that members of the LGBTQ community secretly support his decision.

Heterosexual Awesomeness Month at Old State Saloon includes a free beer on Mondays for “any heterosexual male dressed like a heterosexual male” and 15% off for heterosexual couples on Wednesdays.

“June will be OSS’s first annual Heterosexual Awesomeness Month!” the bar posted on its Instagram last week. “Come join us all month to celebrate heterosexuals, for without them, none of us would be here!”

Since the announcement was posted, Old State Saloon and Fitzpatrick have received an outpouring of right-wing support from internet personalities like Chaya Raichik, who runs the anti-LGBTQ X account @LibsofTikTok, Oli London, Gunther Eagleman, and conservative political organizations including the Idaho Freedom Caucus.

“This is the way,” conservative commentator Eagleman tweeted on Sunday. “Kudos to the bar owner!”

“It’s Monday!” the Idaho Freedom Caucus tweeted yesterday. “Who is headed to Old State Saloon?”

And on his personal Facebook page, Fitzpatrick is touting support that he said he has received from LGBTQ people, too, who he says have disavowed their community and cheered on Heterosexual Awesomeness Month.

He said he received “several emails” from “the LGBT community” saying that Old State Saloon “standing up against the insanity” is a good thing.

“I’ve watched the lgbt community go from ‘let us do our thing, and you do yours,’ to the far extreme it has evolved to. It’s a cult that has no tolerance for people who hold different beliefs,” Fitzpatrick said a “conservative gay dude” emailed him. “I wish my community wasn’t plagued with these fanatics, but unfortunately the loudest, most intolerant, and most extreme of the bunch are heard the most.”

Fitzpatrick added that he agreed with the man’s message and that it’s time to be louder than the LGBTQ community in “speaking out bravely for the glory of God our Creator!”

Fitzpatrick didn’t share any copies of the emails he claimed to receive.

As for his feelings on the LGBTQ community, Fitzpatrick also posted that he loves “all types of people, including the LGBTQ+ crowd,” but wishes “they all knew Jesus as their savior.” The bar’s Facebook account also posted and said Old State Saloon loves its “LGBTQ+ patrons” and invited them to celebrate Heterosexual Awesomeness Month, too.

“We will not be changing our mind and give into the group of those who are responding with vitriol,” Old State Saloon wrote. “ALL are welcome to come celebrate heterosexuality with us in June!”

Pride Month has been the target of widespread right-wing hostility in recent years. Last year, QAnon activist Lauren Witzke likened the LGBTQ community to demons in a viral post about Pride Month that was then co-opted by the LGBTQ community. This year, far-right influencers like Andrew Tate furthered Witzke’s message.

“Pride Month is demonic brainwashing by pedophiles attempting to indoctrinate straight peoples children,” Tate tweeted.

The idea that members of the LGBTQ community are pedophiles and groomers is common rhetoric among anti-LGBTQ figures.

In Instagram and Facebook posts, Old State Saloon said it is profiting from Heterosexual Awesomeness Month through food and beverage sales and Heterosexual Awesomeness Month merchandise. And yesterday, the bar announced it would be taking donations to fund a “25,000 sq ft community event center nearby to host events, provide amazing and wholesome food, support conservative ideas, and help true conservatives get elected.”

“For the haters spewing venom, perhaps you feel bad and want to contribute a few dollars now?” Old State Saloon posted on Facebook. “For the rest of you reasonable people, if you feel inclined to give, please do! May God bless you!”

