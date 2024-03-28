‘Where’s the legislation to protect Christians?’ Gregg Abbott’s executive order targeting antisemitism enrages far-right base

An announcement by Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas) about an executive order he signed to “fight the increase in acts of antisemitism at colleges and universities”—and reaffirm the state’s support for Israel—was swarmed by largely antisemitic posters questioning why there weren’t similar protections in place for Christians and white people in the state.

“Across the country, acts of antisemitism have grown in number, size, and danger to the Jewish community since Hamas’ deadly attack on October 7th,” Abbott wrote in a press release. “Now, we must work to ensure that our college campuses are safe spaces for members of the Jewish community.”

Antisemitism will not be tolerated in Texas.



Today, I issued an Executive Order to fight the increase in acts of antisemitism at Texas colleges & universities.



Texas stands with our Jewish students.



We will ensure our college campuses are safe spaces for the Jewish community. pic.twitter.com/BgKBoZN2N8 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 27, 2024

The order instructs Texas’ universities to review their free speech policies to establish “appropriate punishments for antisemitic rhetoric,” including expulsion and calls for disciplining groups like the Palestine Solidarity Committee and Students for Justice in Palestine. It includes a requirement to define antisemitism at universities the same way the state government does, which includes criticisms of the state that apply “double standards by requiring of it a behavior not expected or demanded of any other democratic nation,” or call the existence of the state of Israel racist.

Many of the responses to Abbott’s post did criticize him in antisemitic terms, accusing him of being bought off by Jewish people and unwilling to similarly protect white people in the state.

“We get it. You’re brought off by jewish money like the rest of em,” posted @__nicetrybud_, who goes by the screen name 🧯nø juíce før me, thanks🧯. “Now can you please do something about the illegals? Oh wait, the jews want that to happen. No wonder we don’t see any progress.”

“The Lone Star of David State,” posted @TheOppressedest, who goes by Dr. Dawshawnderez Goldenstein, above the State flag of Texas with a Jewish star edited into it.

Some posters asked why Jews were being protected by the state but not Christians.

“Where’s the legislation to protect Christians?” asked @UMBRANOXXX_.

“They are foreign enemies of the country and can go fornicate themselves with a metal stick,” replied @Samurai_Mike2, referring to Jewish people.

They also asked where the laws were for white people.

“Gov. Abbott violates the Texas Constitution,” wrote @JeffYoungerShow. “Where was he when Texas universities were calling to eradicate ‘whiteness’? Nowhere.”

Gov. Abbott violates the Texas Constitution.



Where was he when Texas universities were calling to eradicate "whiteness"? Nowhere. https://t.co/viX3v4FMTJ — Jeff Younger (@JeffYoungerShow) March 27, 2024

Other posters declared that Abbott should be focusing more on protecting the state from an immigrant “invasion” from the Southern border rather than worrying about Jewish people.

“Me: Republicans must do everything possible to secure our borders and protect our fundamental rights guaranteed in the Bill of Rights,” wrote @Villgecrazylady. “Gregg Abbott: Best I can do is free bus tickets for illegals and an EO curbing free speech on college campuses.”

“There are illegals invading our country, planes falling out of the sky and bridges collapsing and THIS is your priority?” asked @TheOnlyDSC.

There are illegals invading our country, planes falling out of the sky and bridges collapsing and THIS is your priority? — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) March 27, 2024

Progressives also criticized Abbott’s move, saying it further limited legal speech about Isreal in the state. Texas already has a tough law banning state funds going to companies that boycott products from Israel.

“In the United States criticizing Israel is about to become a hate crime while attacking Black people falls under free speech,” posted @AchmatX.

“Lol, aren’t Republicans supposed to be against ‘safe spaces’ and wokeism?,” posted @SabbySabs2, the host of a left-wing podcast. “Once again, the right is showing just how hypocritical they are about identity politics and cancel culture.”

But the antisemitic posters pushed back on that idea too.

“its because our side has jewish gatekeepers too,” wrote @LoneWolfLawn.

