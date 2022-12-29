‘LIAR!’: George Santos’ tweets accusing others of lying resurface in light of accusations he told multiple lies about his past

Congressman-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) may have one of the most rapid rises and falls in the history of politics. It hasn’t yet been two months since he flipped a district previously held by Democrats. Since then, revelations have come to light that Santos lied about his résumé, heritage, and more—allegedly even his mother’s death.

Santos has both acknowledged and downplayed his deceptions, characterizing the discrepancies about his professional history as akin to merely padding one’s résumé.

The scandal has led people to resurface Santos’ old tweets accusing various figures and entities of lying. He’s lobbied accusations of dishonesty against President Joe Biden, China, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D), Democrats, the media, New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D), Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), and many more.

On Thursday, one of Santos’ tweets went viral. In August 2021, Santos fired off the all-caps missive, “BIDEN IS A PATHOLOGICAL LIAR!”

People found the tweet to be deeply amusing, given the recent turn of events.

“This tweet is embellished,” wrote one. Another simply quipped, “Bro.”

there's always a tweet https://t.co/PSpw7UDrr8 — Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) December 29, 2022

I'm told he wrote this while parachuting out of a plane as part of tour with the Navy SEALs. https://t.co/KELyDeSZZh — ViperTwoSix (@vipertwosix) December 29, 2022

No matter what this day holds for you, enjoy this gift, a gem you may hold in the light and watch sparkle. https://t.co/3g51s4Jgud — Daniel Summers, MD (@WFKARS) December 29, 2022

Santos’ accusing Schiff of lying also resurfaced on Thursday.

In March, Santos tweeted, “How many lies does Adam Schiff need to tell in order to be held accountable?” It’s not clear what he was referring to.

“Did not age well,” @DanSlott commented on the resurfaced tweet.

Alexa , show me hypocrisy @gtconway3d https://t.co/tDB7d4PPro — US Navy Seal Supporter (@SDNavySealfan) December 29, 2022

Other commenters pointed to Santos’ own lies. He’s admitted to falsely claiming that four of his employees died in the Pulse nightclub shooting, he graduated from Baruch College, and worked for Goldman Sachs.

To many, the most egregious lie is the allegation that he misrepresented the death of his own mother.

Santos previously claimed that his mom died in the 9/11 terrorist attack. He’s also claimed that she passed in 2017.

pic.twitter.com/Y0aR3VWEWJ — Neil Kaplan – Voice Actor Dude Guy (@NeKap) December 29, 2022

“Sorry about your mom dying twice,” Democratic strategist Jim Manley tweeted.

I’m sorry to hear that you had cancer and chemo. Also sorry to hear that your mother died twice. You seem to be going through a lot….a lot of lies. — True Words Are Spoken (@TruWordsRSpoken) December 29, 2022

While many are calling for him to resign, Santos has indicated that he intends to take his seat in Congress next week.

It’s possible that he won’t get the opportunity.

NPR reports that Long Island prosecutors are investigating whether Santos’ alleged “embellishments,” as he describes it, were criminal.