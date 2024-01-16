George Santos makes (maybe) first-ever honest claim—admits to using Ozempic to lose weight

Former Congressman George Santos shared that Ozempic helped him lose over 100 pounds while campaigning in 2022. He says that is no longer on weight loss drugs but that “glorifying obesity” is “dangerous and reckless.”

In a tweet Tuesday, Santos shared photos of himself before and after using Ozempic, a weight loss drug. He also said he started using the drug in January 2022 after deciding he “needed to change [his] life,” lost 110 pounds by election day that year, and has gained by 30 pounds after ceasing to use Ozempic since 2023.

The congressman, who has notoriously stretched the truth, appears to be trying a new tact in 2024: radical honesty.

“Taking in consideration my personal stuff it was a real shit show of a year!” Santos tweeted about his weight gain since stopping weight loss treatment. “The cool part here is, I’m no longer pre diabetic and I’m back on the drug since last week and have already dropped 7lbs.”

However, some doubted his pre-Ozempic weight, which he said was 358 pounds.

Santos’ “shit show of a year” included him being expelled from the House of Representatives and being investigated by the House Ethics Committee for using campaign funds for personal use. Since exiting Congress, Santos has made media appearances and earned more money on Cameo than he did as a representative.

“I encourage everyone to consider changing your life and taking control of your health and say NO to obesity once and for all,” Santos continued in his tweet. “The insane culture of glorifying obesity is dangerous and reckless.”

Pulling back the curtain on my Ozempic experience:



January of 2022 I weighed in at 358lbs

I decided I needed to change my life and engaged a Dr who put me on a Ozempic regiment. By Election Day November 2022 I weighed in at 248lbs marking a 110lbs weight loss.



My journey… pic.twitter.com/kiAWKC4QNO — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) January 16, 2024

Replies to Santos’ post varied: Some followers congratulated him on his weight loss, while others lamented about the possible dangers of using Ozempic and similar medications.

And others trolled him for his actions while in Congress.

“Some side effects [of Ozempic] might include: corruption, using campaign donations on OnlyFans, lying to constituents,” an X user responded, “And getting kicked out of congress.”