George Santos had to give his bond officer heads-up he was going to crash Trump’s New Hampshire victory party

Ousted former Representative George Santos (R) attended former President Donald Trump’s New Hampshire primary victory party last night—even though he was prohibited from traveling outside of New York and Washington, D.C. as part of his pre-trial release bond agreement.

Santos appeared in court in the Eastern District of New York yesterday to continue negotiations for a potential plea deal after the former congressman was charged with 23 felonies, including counts of conspiracy, false statements, fraudulent records, credit card fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft.

In a document obtained by MSNBC, the conditions of Santos’s pre-trial release on bond set include prohibiting him from traveling outside New York City, Long Island, and D.C. without “advanced notice to gov/pretrial.”

But later in the night, Santos was spotted at Trump’s New Hampshire primary party last night, denying he wanted to continue working in politics.

George Santos was in New Hampshire last night at Trump’s party. But his conditions of release prohibit travel outside New York and DC without advanced notice to the prosecution and pretrial services. Did he tell them he was going to NH? pic.twitter.com/lGrc6HgWuw — Lisa Rubin (@lawofruby) January 24, 2024

In a statement to the Daily Dot, EDNY Administrative Specialist Michael Loguercio said that Santos did give “advance notice to the government and Pretrial Services.”

CBS News reported similarly: congressional correspondent Scott McFarlane tweeted “feds didn’t block federal conspiracy defendant from attending event for…another federal conspiracy defendant.”

Per source familiar with matter, George Santos *did* give court & Feds notification that he planned to travel outside NY tonight



Santos is at Trump New Hampshire event



Feds didn’t block federal conspiracy defendant from attending event for…another federal conspiracy defendant — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) January 24, 2024

The other federal conspiracy defendant McFarlane referenced is Trump, who was indicted with conspiracy by the U.S. government in August 2023, but hasn’t been blocked from traveling given his prominent role as candidate for the 2024 presidency.