George Santos crashes Trump New Hampshire victory party—boldly announces he won’t serve as VP

Ousted Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) attended former President Donald Trump’s victory party in New Hampshire, prompting jokes about a future role for him in a potential Trump administration.

“That’s NASA Secretary George Santos,” Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson said in response to the news of Santos’ appearance.

That's NASA Secretary George Santos. https://t.co/kX2Pdk4Gww — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) January 24, 2024

“Interviewing for a spot on his cabinet or janitorial gig, not sure,” quipped another user on X.

“Manifesting Trump and him walking down the escalator at the VP announcement,” wrote someone else.

For his part, Santos told reporters in attendance that he was not interested in serving as Trump’s running mate.

“No I don’t want to,” he said. “No, I’m 35 years old, leave me alone. I don’t want to do politics anymore.”

George Santos also showed up at the Trump event in New Hampshire – he told me he has no interest in becoming VP. pic.twitter.com/I7ZKF5KC24 — Ines Pohl (@inespohl) January 24, 2024

Santos showed up at the party hours after appearing in court in New York for a status conference.

He faces a 23-count federal indictment on charges related to identity theft, wire fraud, and money laundering. The less-than-one-term representative was ousted from Congress following a bombshell ethics report that concluded Santos had misused campaign funds on Botox, OnlyFans purchases, and more.

A number of critics online made references to the charges Santos is facing, as well as the multiple indictments against Trump.

“George Santos arrived at Trump’s NH watch party because they were short one criminal,” wrote one X user.

George Santos arrived at Trump’s NH watch party because they were short one criminal. pic.twitter.com/M0cTJyTKhO — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) January 24, 2024

“You’re not keeping George Santos away from a criminal’s victory party,” wrote one Democrat online.

You’re not keeping George Santos away from a criminal’s victory party. pic.twitter.com/UcHOtEQ0v1 — Evan (@daviddunn177) January 24, 2024

Santos likely was not specifically invited by Trump to the watch party, telling NewsNation it was a “public event.”

George Santos tells me Trump’s watch party tonight is a “public event.” Meaning he likely came on his own accord. pic.twitter.com/XxHsOn9ewF — Libbey Dean (@LibbeyDean_) January 24, 2024

In the wake of Trump being declared the winner of the New Hampshire Republican primary by the Associated Press and other outlets, Santos had one clear message for social media: “It’s Trump time baby!”