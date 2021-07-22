Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor-Greene pose on beach with Capitol rioter Kennedy Lindsey

@chadloder/Twitter Remix by Jason Reed

Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene posed for photo with Capitol rioter

The two posed with Kennedy Lindsey.

Tech

Published Jul 22, 2021   Updated Jul 22, 2021, 2:11 pm CDT

A woman who participated in the Capitol riot was photographed this week with two of the most pro-election fraud members of Congress. 

Kennedy Lindsey, a fan of former President Donald Trump, was photographed with Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on July 17, 2021, in Huntington Beach, California, the Daily Dot can report.

Lindsey was revealed months ago as a participant in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection by Twitter activist @desertborder 

Chad Loder/TwitterUnrecorded

Anti-fascist activist Chad Loder posted the picture of Lindsey with the two congresspeople on Twitter.

Another Twitter activist, @waterspider, worked with desertborder, whose account is now private, to expose Lindsey’s participation in the Capitol insurrection. 

The Daily Dot later obtained videos of Lindsey complaining after a D.C. police officer confiscated weapons, who she called a “cuck.” She was also spotted outside the Capitol and on Baked Alaska’s live stream inside.

The Daily Dot subsequently located a second photo posted on Gaetz’s official Twitter account, again with all of them:

Matt Gaetz with Kennedy Lindsey
Matt Gaetz/Twitter
Kennedy Lindsey can be seen in the bottom row, with Gaetz on the top, followed by Greene, wearing the same “Pedophile Hunter” hat featured in the first photograph.

Matt Gaetz is currently under federal investigation for sex trafficking underage girls.

Lindsey was also recently profiled by the Capitol Hunters, open-source internet investigators who track down Capitol insurrectionists.

Unrecorded
There remains little explanation why a documented rioter who openly admits to participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection has received no known attention from federal law enforcement.

In the seven months since the January 6 riot. 535 people have collectively been arrested. Thousands more helped storm the Capitol grounds.

Gaetz and Greene did not respond to requests for comment from the Daily Dot.

Correction: Lindsey’s weapons were confiscated at night, not inside the Capitol. The Daily Dot regrets the error.

*First Published: Jul 22, 2021, 11:00 am CDT

Eric Levai hosts and produces the podcast "Counter Intelligence." He is a national security journalist based in California. Contact him with tips at 202-430-6968 or [email protected] Reach him on Twitter at @ericlevai.

