Non-profit departs Twitter after internet realizes its new logo looks like a shart

Launching a new logo is an exciting time. It’s basically a makeover of an organization’s public image. Executed properly, it increases brand awareness and creates buzz among people who get excited about marketing.

Executed improperly, your organization becomes the laughingstock of the internet. That’s precisely what happened to Smart North Florida, an economic development nonprofit in Jacksonville, Florida.

On Tuesday, the local chamber of commerce tweeted congratulations to Smart North Florida on relaunching their website “featuring engagement opportunities for advocates, partners, investors and creators.”

Most people probably didn’t read that far into the tweet, however. They couldn’t stop looking (and laughing) at the logo. It’s intended to say “smart,” but because of an unfortunate design of the “m,” most read it as “shart.”

“Seriously, how the hell did they not see that it looks like ‘SHART’?!?!” tweeted @ian_and_corgi.

“Glad to see local companies taking a page out of the Jaguars’ playbook and calling themselves SHART,” commented @ryaneatscake.

How much did they pay someone to make their logo look like shart? pic.twitter.com/Xt4TRyfi54 — G.M. Palmer can cook & drive 🍳🦚 (@gm_palmer) September 15, 2021

this is why you have to hire younger people and weirdos and treat them nicely, because they'll warn you when your logo says shart, if you're willing to listen before it's too late — 👻aaaaaaaaaa (💀oh no💀) (@trashbearsinc) September 14, 2021

Of course they misspelled their own logo to say Shart North Florida. pic.twitter.com/Fc453klAGk — theseasonisover (@theseasonisove1) September 14, 2021

I assume the person who pointed out that this looks like shart in the meetings was ignored — R'as al Dolezal (@SenatorIvy) September 15, 2021

Y’all shart the bed on this one — RedPillPlz (@TheGunGeek) September 15, 2021

For many, the marketing fail called to mind a statue Jacksonville recently announced it intended to erect on the waterfront. The multimillion dollar statue is arguably intended to say “Jax,” the city’s nickname. But to others, it says “derp,” “lerp,” or “lex.”

The statue generated so much mockery, Barstool Sports wrote about it.

The City Of Jacksonville Is Spending $18 Million On A 150ft Tall Derp Statue https://t.co/pKmNzpBV6O pic.twitter.com/UTMN4uGBI0 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 24, 2021

“I mean who doesn’t see this for the disaster it is and say something,” tweeted @tvjoe12 of the shart logo. “…Somebody got paid to make this and now Lerp has competition and I’m not happy.”

Holy #SHART you did something dumber than #LERP Do y’all think at all? Like maybe put this shart out in front of people first, like the entire city and ask us what we think seeing as how you think we’re going to foot this bill with our taxes. — JustStoreIt (@JustStoreIt1) September 15, 2021

Jax Chamber eventually deleted the “shart” tweet. And Smart North Florida even went so far as to delete its Twitter account.

Alas, it was too late. The shart had escaped.

“I am available to join your marketing team,” said @gracegard.

On the bright side, a lot more people have heard of Smart North Florida now.