ABC ‘whistleblower’ hoaxster returns with sloppy attempt to frame Tim Walz

A far-right account on X is being accused of shoddily attempting to frame Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.) for child abuse just weeks before the 2024 presidential election.

The account, which uses the handle @DocNetyoutube and goes by “Black Insurrectionist,” claimed in a lengthy post over the weekend to have received evidence that “Walz had an inappropriate relationship with a minor.”

The account previously blew up for its claims it had proof an ABC whistleblower provided Vice President Kamala Harris questions before the presidential debate. While the proof never materialized, numerous politicians, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and former President Donald Trump, jumped on the story.

When I received a tip back in August claiming Tim Walz had an inappropriate relationship with a minor, I was very skeptical. I get dozens of tips/dm’s per day. In fact, I did not act on the tip for a few days because I thought it would be impossible to prove the allegations. I… — Black Insurrectionist–I FOLLOW BACK TRUE PATRIOTS (@DocNetyoutube) October 12, 2024

The following day, the account began posting screenshots of alleged email communications with the accuser.

In an email dated Aug. 8, 2024, the accuser, who claims to be an adult male, alleges to have known Walz and his wife Gwen back when he was a child.

“He manipulated me, he did unspeakable things with me,” the alleged accuser writes. “I can give you details that nobody else can.”

Yet the more @DocNetyoutube posted, the more skeptical many online became. In another alleged email dated Aug. 9, 2024, the accuser continues to beg the account to listen to his claims.

“I am not doing this for attention, I am not doing this to relive one of the worst times in my life,” the purported accuser adds. “I am doing this because I cannot emotionally or physically take seeing this man almost daily over the next 4 years.”

Tim Walz Post Number 3



On August 9th, I received this email. This is the email that caused me to act. I did indeed call the person making the claims. He laid out a story that was very incredulous. I told him he would need to lay everything out in writing for me. In depth and in… pic.twitter.com/xcy7lkQjxQ — Black Insurrectionist–I FOLLOW BACK TRUE PATRIOTS (@DocNetyoutube) October 13, 2024

The accuser eventually claimed that when they were 14 years old in 1996, Walz drugged and raped them after an Indigo Girls concert.

But as noted by numerous users, the dates at the top of the emails are inconsistent. While some correctly feature commas, others don’t, indicating that the emails are fabricated.

Ironically, another popular far-right account known as “Agent Self FBI” first identified the issues.

The date and time stamps are inconsistent formatted on his screenshots.



Post 1: Thursday, August 01, 2024

Post 2: Thursday August 8, 2024

Post 3: Friday, August 9, 2024



Protonmail omits time zone, and does NOT include a leading 0 in single digit times. — Agent Self FBI (@AgentSelf99B) October 13, 2024

Another detractor also noted that one of the emails appeared to contain a cursor, which would suggest the text was actively being written by @DocNetyoutube and not the alleged accuser.

“He left the cursor in after typing this lol,” one user wrote.

He left the cursor in after typing this lol https://t.co/U6jtibovkN — Swann Marcus (@SwannMarcus89) October 14, 2024

The account also claimed it reached out to the Harris-Walz team and that they then leaked a detail about the alleged assault, trying to get ahead of the story, but users also found discrepancies in the “proof” of the timing of his inquiry to the campaign.

When questioned about the errors, @DocNetyoutube lashed out and denied fabricating the emails.

“go fuck yourself, you understand that some of the emails were form [sic] him, some were my replies genius. LMFAO,” @DocNetyoutube said in an explanation that does not explain the errors.

go fuck yourself, you understand that some of the emails were form him, some were my replies genius. LMFAO — Black Insurrectionist–I FOLLOW BACK TRUE PATRIOTS (@DocNetyoutube) October 13, 2024

A post on Reddit also outlines alleged issues and claims that many of the emails presented were actually typed up on a word processor such as Microsoft Word.

Although a handful of users are pushing back against the account’s unfounded claims, many conspiratorial conservatives are readily promoting @DocNetyoutube’s tale.

Yet @DocNetyoutube, who boasts nearly 340,000 followers, may be wearing out their welcome. The account is also responsible for the “ABC Whistleblower” claims in September that were also quickly debunked.

During that incident, @DocNetyoutube shared a fake affidavit that they said would prove that the presidential debate on Sept. 10 had been rigged in favor of Vice President Kamala Harris. Adding intrigue to the story, allegations swirled days later that the whistleblower, who didn’t actually exist, died in a suspicious car accident.

Given @DocNetyoutube’s status as a verified user, it is entirely possible that they are earning ad revenue for their wildly viral posts.

