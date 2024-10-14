ABC ‘whistleblower’ hoaxster returns with sloppy attempt to frame Tim Walz

A far-right account on X is being accused of shoddily attempting to frame Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.) for child abuse just weeks before the 2024 presidential election.
The account, which uses the handle @DocNetyoutube and goes by “Black Insurrectionist,” claimed in a lengthy post over the weekend to have received evidence that “Walz had an inappropriate relationship with a minor.”
The account previously blew up for its claims it had proof an ABC whistleblower provided Vice President Kamala Harris questions before the presidential debate. While the proof never materialized, numerous politicians, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and former President Donald Trump, jumped on the story.
The following day, the account began posting screenshots of alleged email communications with the accuser.
In an email dated Aug. 8, 2024, the accuser, who claims to be an adult male, alleges to have known Walz and his wife Gwen back when he was a child.
“He manipulated me, he did unspeakable things with me,” the alleged accuser writes. “I can give you details that nobody else can.”
Yet the more @DocNetyoutube posted, the more skeptical many online became. In another alleged email dated Aug. 9, 2024, the accuser continues to beg the account to listen to his claims.
“I am not doing this for attention, I am not doing this to relive one of the worst times in my life,” the purported accuser adds. “I am doing this because I cannot emotionally or physically take seeing this man almost daily over the next 4 years.”
The accuser eventually claimed that when they were 14 years old in 1996, Walz drugged and raped them after an Indigo Girls concert.
But as noted by numerous users, the dates at the top of the emails are inconsistent. While some correctly feature commas, others don’t, indicating that the emails are fabricated.
Ironically, another popular far-right account known as “Agent Self FBI” first identified the issues.
Another detractor also noted that one of the emails appeared to contain a cursor, which would suggest the text was actively being written by @DocNetyoutube and not the alleged accuser.
“He left the cursor in after typing this lol,” one user wrote.
The account also claimed it reached out to the Harris-Walz team and that they then leaked a detail about the alleged assault, trying to get ahead of the story, but users also found discrepancies in the “proof” of the timing of his inquiry to the campaign.
When questioned about the errors, @DocNetyoutube lashed out and denied fabricating the emails.
“go fuck yourself, you understand that some of the emails were form [sic] him, some were my replies genius. LMFAO,” @DocNetyoutube said in an explanation that does not explain the errors.
A post on Reddit also outlines alleged issues and claims that many of the emails presented were actually typed up on a word processor such as Microsoft Word.
Although a handful of users are pushing back against the account’s unfounded claims, many conspiratorial conservatives are readily promoting @DocNetyoutube’s tale.
Yet @DocNetyoutube, who boasts nearly 340,000 followers, may be wearing out their welcome. The account is also responsible for the “ABC Whistleblower” claims in September that were also quickly debunked.
During that incident, @DocNetyoutube shared a fake affidavit that they said would prove that the presidential debate on Sept. 10 had been rigged in favor of Vice President Kamala Harris. Adding intrigue to the story, allegations swirled days later that the whistleblower, who didn’t actually exist, died in a suspicious car accident.
Given @DocNetyoutube’s status as a verified user, it is entirely possible that they are earning ad revenue for their wildly viral posts.
