Elon Musk’s bedside table declared most ‘divorced’ by the internet

There does not appear to be anything Elon Musk won’t post about. Since taking over as owner and CEO of Twitter, Musk has been tweeting non-stop. He’s shared his thoughts on the tastiness of Thanksgiving dinner, amnesty for suspended accounts, woke merchandise in the company’s closest, and now his bedside table.

Musk shared what he sleeps next to, which left the internet appalled, albeit for several different reasons.

My bedside table pic.twitter.com/sIdRYJcLTK — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

On it is a shockingly high number of caffeine-free Diet Cokes, a Revolutionary War-era pistol, a Tibetan meditation bell, and what appears to be a 3-D printed version of a popular handgun from a video game.

Some online couldn’t grasp drinking that much Coke without getting the benefit of caffeine at least.

just housing caffeine free diet coke is insane behavior — samuel (@samtrayter) November 28, 2022

Caffeine free diet coke is the most cringe part of this https://t.co/R2v0dQGJjG — Jason Dean (@_Jason_Dean_) November 28, 2022

Others took issue with his having a handgun on his bedside table, although it’s unclear if it’s functional. A number of users identified it as a replica of the Diamondback 357 from Deus Ex. Still, some online felt it was crass and dangerous to show off an unsecured handgun by one’s bed. (Although, again, it’s not clear if it works.)

Leaving a loaded gun just sitting on the nightstand may look cool to the whomever @elonmusk is trying to impress, but it is *way* more likely to lead to injury or death of someone in his family, than to be used in protection. — David Rothschild 🌻 (@DavMicRot) November 28, 2022

It is disturbing to see @elonmusk using his platform to model irresponsible firearm practices.



8 kids a day are unintentionally injured or killed with an improperly stored firearm.



As a parent, you should focus on sharing safe firearm storage methods. cc: @endfamilyfire https://t.co/T1xvCw5AoA — Kris Brown | President, bradyunited.org (@KrisB_Brown) November 28, 2022

Others thought the gun was an intentional troll, as Musk has become a champion of right-wing causes since taking over Twitter, with people viewing the picture as an effort to own the libs.

Caffeine free Diet Coke??



I'm almost as triggered as the liberals are from the gun. https://t.co/vj7y7zumSZ — Michael J. Morrison (@OfficeOfMike) November 28, 2022

But most agreed that the bedside table best represented one thing about Musk: That he exuded divorced dad energy.

Never has a man been this divorced https://t.co/HMz6gde9w1 — Robert Skvarla (@RobertSkvarla) November 28, 2022

It all makes sense now. Elon Musk is Kirk Van Houten, the most divorced man — Eni Del Mar (@Enib0dy) November 28, 2022

Musk has been divorced three times.