‘We can say it now?’: Racists flood Twitter with the N-word after Elon Musk takes over

Users are spamming the N-word under the belief that Musk won't moderate their speech.

Tech

Posted on Oct 28, 2022

Elon Musk’s first tweet since taking over Twitter has already been flooded with racial slurs.

The tweet, in which Musk states that “the bird is freed,” came after his acquisition of the social media platform was completed on Thursday for $44 billion

Musk’s first order of business, according to media reports, was to fire CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Neg Segal, and policy head Vijaya Gadde. Twitter’s leadership has often been accused of having a left-wing bias by conservative users.

Now it appears that some users are attempting to test the unfounded belief that Twitter has instantly transformed into an unregulated platform by quote tweeting Musk while using the N-word, and gay antisemitic slurs.

Many of the remarks came in response to comments from Stonetoss, a far-right and anti-semitic webcomic.

“So, we can say it now?” the webcomic wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Twitter to inquire about its moderation practices but did not receive a response by press time.

One Twitter employee speaking anonymously with CNN did, however, claim that they had noticed many users “pushing the bounds of what previously was allowed” in the wake of Musk’s acquisition.

“Employees are left feeling completely rudderless—half our leaders are gone, those who remain are silent, and we’re watching the platform go crazy with people either joyously awaiting more layoffs or pushing the bounds of what previously was allowed,” the employee said.

It remains unclear whether any action will be taken against the offending tweets at this time.

*First Published: Oct 28, 2022, 10:08 am CDT

