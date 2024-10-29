EXCLUSIVE: Elon Musk’s PAC is spending millions to elect Trump—it also gave $300,000 to @USATittiesMan

Elon Musk’s political action committee, America, is spending big on uniforms for the canvassers it’s deploying across swing states to promote Republican candidates and former President Donald Trump.

The PAC’s website indicates its operations are underway in seven swing states, with pay starting at $30 per hour.

It’s unclear precisely how many canvassers are working for the PAC, though one report from late September stated Musk had between 300-400 paid and part-time people knocking on doors in each of the seven swing states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Canvassers also get a custom uniform, which—according to one video of someone’s interaction with a Musk-backed canvasser—appears to be a white polo that says “America” above an image of the American flag and a hat with the same design.

It’s an item of couture Musk has spent nearly $300,000 on, purchased from a vendor who goes by “USA Titties Man.”

Those uniforms have cost America PAC a total of $284,732.50 across four transactions, according to independent expenditure filings from the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

Uniforms were first purchased on Sept. 25, then again on Oct. 4, Oct. 7, and Oct. 9.

The vendor listed in the transactions is T’s Screen Printing, which independently sells an array of pro-Trump merchandise.

The company sells hats reading “Convicted Felon for President” and “ONLYFelons,” a play on OnlyFans, for $28. It also sells faux campaign hats such as “Eaton-Bush ’69” and “Hawk Tuah ’24.”

It has numerous items playing on OnlyFans, including hats and shirts reading “OnlyDads” and “OnlyTugs”.

T’s Screen Printing also promotes its “USA Titties” line, hats emblazoned with “Titties” and “Booty” in patriotic colors, camouflage patterns, bright colors, and floral prints.

The founder of the business appears to have leaned into the USA Titties brand in particular—with an X account and a now-defunct TikTok account he cross-promoted on Instagram that both use the handle “usatittiesman.”

Which may be how Musk found the seller, given the myriad screen printing businesses out there.

It is exactly the sort of humor Musk himself enjoyed in the past—posting a meme about how “boobs just rock;” proposing a new university in Austin, Texas that uses the acronym T.I.T.S; and painting over the “W” on Twitter’s sign at its San Francisco headquarters in 2023, changing its name to … Titter.

On its website, T’s Screen Printing describes its origins as a family business “that started as a way to break away from the nine to five, be home with our fast growing kids, and work the hours that fit around their busy schedules.”

Most of America PAC’s spending on canvasser uniforms came about two weeks before a report from the Guardian, which suggested roughly a quarter of door-knocks logged by America PAC canvassers in Arizona and Nevada may be fraudulent.

Alysia McMillan, a canvasser who worked in Wisconsin with America PAC, told Reuters that they were told campaigners were falling short of daily outreach goals.

“If this isn’t looked into in a timely manner, this can result in a waste of time and money and risk President Trump winning the election,” she told Reuters.

If the estimates of Musk’s canvassers are accurate, the uniforms cost over $100 a person.

Regardless, the nearly $300,000 is a relatively small expense compared to Musk’s PAC’s overall spending. Since launching in May, it has dropped a total $127 million on the race—the vast majority of which ($118 million) has supported candidates via independent expenditures.

According to a report filed Thursday, Musk put a total $118.5 million of his own money into the PAC.

The PAC’s canvassing teams have served as a key tool for former President Donald Trump’s campaign, with its ground operations serving as its primary get-out-the-vote operation. And it is the only group to conduct three “passes” of likely Trump voters in battleground states, according to the Guardian.

Neither a representative for Musk nor T’s Screen Printing responded to a request for comment.

