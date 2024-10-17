Two electronic billboards outside of Chicago were reportedly hacked on Wednesday to display anti-Israel messaging alongside a fake endorsement from YouTube star MrBeast.

Featured Video

The billboards, located in the suburb of Northbrook, showcased a Palestinian flag and phrases such as “[Expletive] ISRAEL” alongside the statement “Paid for by MrBeast LLC.”

🚨#BREAKING Someone posted a

“F*CK ISRAEL billboard IN Chicago!



Also has MrBeasts Face on it!

It’s going to be an interesting day! pic.twitter.com/aErHPBMfX6 — In2ThinAir (@In2ThinAir) October 17, 2024

The messages, which also included the phrase “DEATH TO ISRAEL,” were first noticed by commuters around 5:30pm CT, according to Fox32 Chicago.

Advertisement

OUTFRONT Media, the company that operates the billboards, shut down the devices a little over an hour after learning of the apparent hack.

The hack was largely condemned by local officials, who described the messaging as antisemitic.

“The Northbrook Village Board unequivocally condemns anti-Semitism and all acts of hate speech,” a statement said. “We stand together with the Jewish community, family members, friends and neighbors. Northbrook is an inclusive community and welcomes all.”

A representative for MrBeast also confirmed to Fox32 that the internet personality had not funded the rogue advertising campaign.

Advertisement

“MrBeast did not pay for this billboard and after being made aware of its existence, we contacted our attorneys and the authorities about how to have it immediately removed,” the representative said.

The hack also drew a response from Rep. Brad Schneider (D-Illinois), who similarly condemned the display.

“I am aware of the hateful, antisemitic billboard signs located on Edens Spur Tollroad in Northbrook, one that says ‘[Expletive] ISRAEL’ and one that reads ‘DEATH TO ISRAEL,’” Schneider wrote. “This disgusting, intimidating display has no place in the 10th District, or anywhere in America.”

I am aware of the hateful, antisemitic billboard signs located on Edens Spur Tollroad in Northbrook, one that says “F*$% ISRAEL” and one that reads”DEATH TO ISRAEL.”



This disgusting, intimidating display has no place in the 10th District, or anywhere in America. — Rep. Brad Schneider (@RepSchneider) October 16, 2024

Advertisement

On social media, many defended the imagery as humorous and an exercise of free speech.

Others agreed with the messaging given the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Northbrook Police are investigating the matter and stated they have no further information at this time.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.