‘He has become unwatchable’: Trump freaks out over Robert De Niro’s award speech

Former President Donald Trump is lashing out on social media over remarks made last week by famed actor Robert De Niro.

The Hollywood icon criticized Trump last Monday at the 33rd Gotham Awards while accepting an award for his latest film, Killers of the Flower Moon.

“Lying has become just another tool in the charlatan’s arsenal,” De Niro said. “The former president lied to us more than 30,000 times during his four years in office, and he’s keeping up the pace in his current campaign of retribution.”

Nearly one week later, Trump, who seemingly heard the remarks for the first time on Sunday, responded out of the blue with a flurry of posts on his platform Truth Social.

“Robert De Niro, whose acting talents have greatly diminished, with his reputation now shot, must even use a teleprompter for his foul and disgusting language, so disrespectful to our Country,” Trump wrote. “He has become unwatchable both in movies, and with the FOOLS that destroyed the Academy Awards, bringing them from one of the top shows in the Country to a Low Rated afterthought.”

Trump continued by calling on De Niro to “focus on his life, which is a mess, rather than the lives of others.”

“He has become a total loser, as the World watches, waits and laughs!” the former president concluded.

Although Trump’s post appeared to be a one-off, the 2024 GOP front-runner seemingly couldn’t help himself and continued complaining about De Niro on Monday.

“Robert De Niro is a ‘mental midget’ whose mind is shot, and whose life is a total train wreck,” Trump added. “Very much like Crooked Joe Biden, he can’t put two sentences together. The good news is that this crude and very stupid ‘animal’ has lost all credibility!”

The incident is just the latest in a longstanding feud between De Niro and Trump, who have taken shots at one another over the past several years.

The actor famously gave a speech in 2018 at the Tony Awards in which he proclaimed: “Fuck Trump.” De Niro has also repeatedly expressed his desire to punch Trump in the face.

As of Monday, De Niro has not responded to Trump’s most recent remarks.