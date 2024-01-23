‘bing ding ding ding boom psheen pfoom’: Trump’s ‘Looney Tunes’ explanation of missile defense tech gets memed

A video of former President Donald Trump’s detailed and sound effect-laden description of the missile defense technology he hopes to implement in the U.S. has captured the internet.

While campaigning in Laconia, New Hampshire on Monday, Trump told an audience of supporters that the operators of the Iron Dome-like system are “not muscle guys here” while pointing to his bicep, but stated “they’re muscle guys up here” and pointed to his head.

“And they calmly walk to a seat. Bing ding ding ding ding,” he continued. “They’ve only got 17 seconds to figure this whole thing out right. Boom, Okay, missile launch right. Pwew poom.”

He expressed admiration for Israel’s system and noted with regret that “we don’t have it here.”

Critics of Trump quickly capitalized on the video clip, helping it go viral.

“Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV,” wrote Tim O’Brien. “Ding. Ding. Boom. Whoosh. Boom.”

“Dear Trump—Keep my name out of your effing mouth!” quipped an epidemiologist whose last name is Feigl-Ding.

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) got in the action as well, responding only with a GIF of Wiley Coyote launching a cartoon rocket.

“Me trying to explain to the mechanic what’s wrong with my car,” joked another user on X.

“This is the exact same way my six-year-old grandson would tell a story about missiles,” wrote someone else.

“In 2015-16 this would’ve been remixed into an absolute banger,” another person concluded.

Trump’s remarks in New Hampshire come as he is campaigning ahead of Tuesday night’s Republican primary, which is expected to be a tighter race for him than Iowa.

Recent polls on average show Trump with a 19-point lead over former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley—a hearty margin but still much smaller than the 30-point margin he won the Iowa caucus by last week.