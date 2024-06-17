‘He’s on the flight logs’: Trump Jr. bizarrely boasts his father’s name never leaked in Epstein case

Donald Trump Jr.’s claim that his father, former President Donald Trump, is not on the Jeffrey Epstein client list was roundly mocked on social media, given the ties the former president has to the deceased sex trafficker.

“You know who’s not on the Epstein list? My father… because if he was, it would have leaked in about half a second!!!! That’s a fact!” Trump Jr. wrote Saturday on X, referencing the number of high-profile figures tied to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

His comments followed remarks he made to the crowd at the conservative Turning Point Action “People’s Convention.”

“If you’re in this room right now, you’re probably on an FBI list. With me, my father, my family. So you’re in good company,” Trump Jr. said. “I am on every list except the Epstein list. We haven’t heard anything about that one in a while.”

He continued: “I’m fine with all the other lists as long as I’m not on the Epstein list, we’re good right? Speaking of which, how is it that my father could be convicted of 34 crimes, but no one on Epstein’s list has even been brought to light?”

But there is one major problem with Trump Jr.’s claim about his father’s lack of affiliation with Epstein.

According to flight logs, Trump flew on Epstein’s jet a total of seven times between 1993 and 1997.

And in 2002, he told New York Magazine that Epstein is “a lot of fun to be with.”

“It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side,” Trump said. “No doubt about it—Jeffrey enjoys his social life.”

Trump also appeared in recently unsealed court documents surrounding the Epstein case with a number of other famous figures.

But a fabled Epstein client list, one that specifically details everyone who participated in his operation, has never materialized.

At the time of Epstein’s death in 2019 while in jail awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, high-profile figures who once associated with him, including Trump, all distanced themselves.

Appearing on Epstein’s flight logs alone is not indicative of committing or having knowledge of any offense. In addition to Trump, that list includes former President Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, Stephen Hawking, Al Gore, and more.

So unsurprisingly, critics were quick to put Trump Jr.’s claim on blast.

“He’s on the flight log 7 times and he’s praising this guy. Spare me,” replied one X account.

“Does cocaine cause loss of memory,” quipped someone else.

“Screencapping this tweet for later gloating,” another anti-Trump account wrote, alongside images of Trump and Epstein together.

CNN’s Ana Navarro-Cardenas retorted that the news didn’t have to leak because it “was revealed in the court records during the Ghislaine Maxwell case that your father appeared in Epstein’s flight logs AT LEAST SEVEN TIMES.”

“You know who is not on the Epstein list? Joe Biden. That’s a fact!” she added.

Echoed another user: “Weird they actively claim this and draw attention to it when there is only one ‘Epstein list’ (flight logs in the black book) and Trump IS on it — 7 times. And Joe Biden is not on it.”

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.