Trump most likely was doing golf stuff on his golf course, despite rampant online accusations of secret ‘mob’ meeting

Everyone on the internet last night became an expert on the logistics, equipment, and traditions of golf after former President Donald Trump wheeled around his Virginia course with a coterie of other men and no clubs or bags, prompting a bevy of accusations and conspiratorial assertions.

Trump was already in the eye of the internet rumor machine when he unexpectedly flew to Washington, D.C., wearing what might have been golf shoes.

The internet immediately went into sleuth mode, analyzing images of the former president on the course, and noticing a distinct lack of golf clubs.

Former Pres. Trump at his Virginia golf property today but not appearing to play as he moved about with a large group. This video was shot at considerable distance. pic.twitter.com/AVwjl32kWp — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) September 12, 2022

Closeup shot of Trump having a mysterious meeting today outdoors at his Virginia golf club. They look like they are in serious discussion, and don’t look happy. Who are these men? Can you identify any of them? (That’s accomplice Eric in the white cap.) pic.twitter.com/PsDNJ8pyRc — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 12, 2022

Speculation ran rampant, accusing Trump of conducting a secret meeting (in public) with co-conspirators.

Donald Trumps version of the Sopranos.

When you have to meet, and get your “stories” straight. Not a golf club in sight. pic.twitter.com/jV90i7aNS5 — Liberal Lisa in Oklahoma (@lisa_liberal) September 12, 2022

Images on the course do indeed show that the men don’t appear to have clubs.

No he has not been photographed golfing. He’s photographed with McCarthy, Nunes, Eric, Trusty, Hannity and others standing in the rain on a golf course with no clubs and no golf shoes. pic.twitter.com/gbQprRVAR8 — FloridaKaren (@KarenInSoFlo) September 12, 2022

“This could be a lot of things, but it golfing isn’t one of them,” wrote one Twitter user.

This could be lots of things, but golfing isn't one of them. pic.twitter.com/IgJJWL8QqX — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) September 12, 2022

That the trip came on the day the New York Times revealed 40 Trump associates had been hit with subpoenas over their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot only added to the tension.

The Times said that aides as high up as Trump’s former social media director Dan Scavino were subpoenaed and that at least two phones were seized.

But unfortunately for internet sleuths who became sudden experts in golf and how it is or isn’t played, former broadcaster Keith Olbermann pointed out that what was going on most likely was … golf stuff, saying Trump loves to tour his courses with employees in tow.

“He used to do this crap at his building when I lived there. He points at stuff he wants fixed. It makes him feel big,” Olbermann tweeted.

I hate to spoil everybody's fun but clearly the men with Trump at the golf course are not political figures or lawyers.



They're his golf course executives.



He used to do this crap at his building when I lived there. He points at stuff he wants fixed. It makes him feel big. — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) September 13, 2022

Olbermann even recognized one of the figures on the course as his “VP of Golf.”

Another person seemed to spot his director of grounds for the course he was on from his LinkedIn profile.

Look I think as much as I wish this is nefarious the fact that his director of golf grounds could be a renovation project. pic.twitter.com/770clfGIu7 — AngelDee (@AngelDee33) September 12, 2022

Sometimes it really isn’t a conspiracy. It’s just golf.