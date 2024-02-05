Does Trump look like Elvis?

Former President Donald Trump shared a photo comparing himself to the late Elvis Presley this weekend, leading to an influx of mixed reviews across social media.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump asked his followers whether they too believed that he and the “King of Rock and Roll” looked similar.

“For so many years people have been saying that Elvis and I look alike,” Trump wrote. “Now this pic has been going all over the place. What do you think?”

For so many years people have been saying that Elvis and I look alike. Now this pic has been going all over the place. What do you think?



Donald Trump Truth Social 05:19 PM EST 2/03/24 pic.twitter.com/rpuwlX9X8T — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) February 4, 2024

On Truth Social, the vast majority of respondents appeared to agree. Many even argued that Trump was significantly better-looking than the legendary musician.

“A near-perfect match,” one user replied.

Others, however, saw Trump’s post as nothing more than delusional. And as the photo made its way to social media sites such as X, users were quick to mock the former president.

“There is quite literally no resemblance,” one X user said.

Even Ian Miles Cheong, the pro-Trump commentator from Malaysia, questioned the former president’s remarks.

“Literally no one thinks Trump and Elvis look alike,” he wrote. “WTF is he talking about.”

Literally no one thinks Trump and Elvis look alike. WTF is he talking about. https://t.co/ZHirzHUJuh — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 3, 2024

Another user, filmmaker Jeremy Newberger, joked about how bizarre Trump’s statement was given the upcoming presidential election.

AIDE: President Trump, Biden's economy is booming and even Fox is starting to report on it. What do you want us to do?

TRUMP: Say I look like Elvis. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) February 4, 2024

Yet pro-Trump conspiracy theorists took the debate one step further by arguing that the former president and Elvis were actually the same person.

“Donald Trump is really Elvis,” one QAnon supporter said. “I’m 100% sure on this. He’s not trolling.”

When asked by another conspiracy theorist for evidence, the QAnon follower responded: “I am 100% sure on this. Too much to get into but I’m 10000000% Trump is Elvis.”

The Q team discussing Trumps Elvis post. pic.twitter.com/5C0uFR4yLA — Qtalk (@Q__talk) February 4, 2024

Elvis is not the first notable figure Trump has compared himself to. Last year, the former president stated that his popularity was similar to Leonardo da Vinci’s famed “Mona Lisa.”

Not only that, Trump’s supporters to this day still compare him to Jesus Christ both in appearance and demeanor.