‘Trump has the culture’: GOP influencers don’t realize ‘they’re eating the dogs’ TikTok remix is mocking them

Former President Donald Trump’s unfounded claim during Tuesday’s debate that Haitian immigrants are eating pets in Ohio has become the latest viral TikTok meme.

Yet despite most of the videos mocking Trump, conservatives are convinced that it proves he’s won over the youth of America.

The meme comes in numerous forms, one of which combined music with audio of Trump claiming that Haitians in the city of Springfield are eating dogs and cats.

In typical TikTok fashion, many users began dancing to the new tune. The dance has already racked up millions of views on the platform, where most users appear uninterested in the politics behind the trend.

One of the more popular users to dance to the track was none other than actress Lisa Rinna, a noted anti-Trump celebrity.

Some dubbed the tune “the new lesbian anthem” given the innuendo present in the phrase “eat the cat.”

Even Haitian users argued that the song was too catchy to ignore.

“I’m Haitian and I hate his statement but this song hits SO hard that I can’t help but dance,” one user said.

In other words, TikTok’s young user base is either mocking Trump’s remarks or simply dancing to the hottest new meme.

But of course, Trump’s biggest cheerleaders over on X are convinced that it proves the former president is beloved by Zoomers.

Conspiracy theorist Dom Lucre, known best for sharing child abuse content on X, was one of numerous far-right influencers to highlight the trend.

“BREAKING: Trump has the culture,” Lucre wrote. “Young TikTokers are using Trump’s ‘They’re eating the dogs, they’re eating the cats’ line from the debate into a trend.”

🔥🚨BREAKING: Trump has the culture. Young TikTokers are using Trump’s “They’re eating the dogs, they’re eating the cats” line from the debate into a trend pic.twitter.com/tT1xpEBgVx — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) September 12, 2024

Malaysian-based commentator Ian Miles Cheong, who helped amplify the refuted claim regarding cats in Springfield, referred to the tune as a “summer jam.”

“Trump’s line about Haitians eating the dogs and cats in Springfield is now a summer jam all over TikTok,” he said.

Trump's line about Haitians eating the dogs and cats in Springfield is now a summer jam all over TikTok. pic.twitter.com/mc7D5U9DjS — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 12, 2024

Conservative commentator Charlie Kirk joined in as well by portraying the trend as some sort of victory for Trump.

“Apparently ‘eating the dogs, eating the cats’ is the latest trend on TikTok, and I’m here for it,” Kirk said.

Apparently "eating the dogs, eating the cats" is the latest trend on TikTok, and I'm here for it. pic.twitter.com/G0aiGyTDPW — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 12, 2024

And fellow conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec highlighted the fact that Olympian track and field athlete Gabby Thomas had hopped on the trend, too.

Even Gabby Thomas is getting in on "Eating the Dogs, Eating the Cats" pic.twitter.com/eCMwqjYw7J — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 12, 2024

In reality, Trump being the meme of the moment on TikTok does not indicate that the country’s youth will be rushing out to cast a vote in his name.

