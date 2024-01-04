Trump posts bizarre barrage of old E. Jean Carroll Facebook comments ahead of damages trial

Former President Donald Trump targeted his vocal sexual assault accuser E. Jean Carroll in a barrage of bizarre Truth Social posts on Thursday morning, many of which highlighted decades-old sexually explicit comments made by the writer online.

Carroll sued Trump in 2019 for defamation after he denied that he sexually assaulted her. In 2023, Trump was found liable for the statements and is currently awaiting trial to determine additional damages, which include comments he made in May 2023 in the wake of a different case, filed under the New York State Survivors Act that found him liable of sexual battery and defamation.

Trump’s posts began by focusing on an April 2023 article from the right-wing publication Gateway Pundit that highlighted remarks made by Carroll to Vanity Fair in 2019 that she would harass former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes.

“I call him the pearl of his sex. Right on the air. I roll up my trouser legs,” she said in the interview. “I would wait for the camera to come over. Then I would slowly pull up the right and then the left trouser leg. It would say Roger Ailes. I would say, ‘He’s my future husband.’ It never stopped. I’d ask him to twirl for me. I adored him.”

Trump went on to quote other remarks she made to Vanity Fair and a passage supposedly from her book “Hunter: The Strange and Savage Life of Hunter S. Thompson” detailing a character’s desire to rape.

Trump also posted a range of explicit social media posts from Carroll talking about porn, women being “BORN to seduce,” and using one’s brain as a “sex toy.”

One post he highlighted was from 2015, in which Caroll wrote: “How do you know your ‘unwanted sexual advance’ is unwanted, until you advance it?”

Carroll’s posts that were shared by Trump came with no comment from the former president, who simply posted standalone screenshots as well as screen recordings showing comments she had liked on Facebook more than a decade ago.

Some posts he highlighted went as far back as 2011, when Carroll wrote that men may not have invented chastity belts “if women weren’t just unbelievably HOT.”

The final old social media comment Trump shared was a 2012 Facebook comment endorsing his old show The Apprentice.

“I’m a MASSIVE Apprentice fan,” she wrote.

The barrage of posts comes ahead of the damages trial, which is slated for Jan. 16.

Trump previously wanted to use presidential immunity as a defense to her defamation allegation, however courts ruled that he waited too long to indicate he wanted to use it as a defense.

The upcoming trial is not concerned about the allegation itself and will concern only how much more Trump must pay her.