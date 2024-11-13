‘What does he need it for?’ Trump’s anti-hand washing Defense Secretary pick used to hawk tactical soap

Pete Hegseth, the ex-Fox News host and military veteran nominated to serve as President-elect Donald Trump’s Secretary of Defense, went viral on Wednesday over previous comments in which he claimed to not wash his hands.

But as it turns out, ironically, Hegseth has a history of hawking military-inspired soap.

The clip that went exploded this week shows Hegseth on Fox & Friends in 2019 stating that he hadn’t washed his hands in at least a decade.

“I don’t think I’ve washed my hands for 10 years… I inoculate myself,” Hegseth said. “Germs are not a real thing. I can’t see them, therefore, they’re not real.”

Hegseth later followed up by noting that his remark was an obvious joke that attempted to criticize those with fears of germs. Nevertheless, his commentary resurfaced on Wednesday after Trump asked him to serve in his cabinet.

Pete Hegseth’s grenande-shaped soap on a rope

Yet the remark, which many critics of Trump took seriously, only garnered more attention after an advertisement featuring Hegseth selling “Grenade Soap” was found on Facebook.

In the video, posted in July of this year, Hegseth extols the soap’s virtues while sitting in an airport.

“As you know, I travel a lot,” he begins. “And when I travel, especially on extended trips, I make sure to pack my fav. ‘One Man Army Grenade Soap.’ This time it’s the Patriot scent ‘Pine Tar Tea Tree.’”

As you may have guessed, the “tactical” soap is shaped like a grenade and is made right here in the U.S.A.

“It’s high quality. I love ’em’ cuz they love the country,” Hegseth said of the soap’s producer. “And I take it with me.”

While some pointed out the irony given Hegseth’s previous hand-washing joke, others accused him of endorsing a ridiculous product simply to make a buck.

“Here’s Donald Trump’s new defense secretary, Fox News’ Pete Hegseth, hawking grenade soap so you can join the ‘well-groomed militia,’” X user Art Candee wrote. “JFC.”

Many expressed concern that a former soap salesman could soon be running the most powerful military in human history.

“Pretty cool that in this era of spiralling global wars, the man now overseeing all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces used to sell grenade soap on a rope,” user Christian Borys said.

Pretty cool that in this era of spiralling global wars, the man now overseeing all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces used to sell grenade soap on a rope pic.twitter.com/Ctl43jUeE1 — Christian Borys (@ItsBorys) November 13, 2024

“What does he need soap for? I thought he has not washed his hands in 10 years?” wondered one person.

What does he need soap for? I thought he has not washed his hands in 10 years? https://t.co/ZLFEzSDqjh — Doris Chevron (@DChevDesign) November 13, 2024

But supporters of Hegseth say his detractors are ignoring his long history of military service, which includes tours in both Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as two Bronze Stars.

More mainstream Republicans, however, responded to Trump’s nomination with confusion on Tuesday, leading Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) to ask simply: “Who?”

Pentagon officials, according to the Associated Press, responded much the same due to Hegseth’s apparent lack of experience.

Either way, if things don’t work out, Hegseth can always go back to selling soap.

