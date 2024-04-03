Trump dreams up ‘Christian Visibility Day’ in response to furor over Biden’s Easter proclamation

Former President Donald Trump declared on Tuesday that Election Day would be called “Christian Visibility Day”—a not-so-subtle reference to the conservative-led uproar over Trans Visibility Day falling on Easter.

“What the hell was Biden thinking when he declared Easter Sunday to be Trans Visibility Day?” Trump asked the crowd at his Wisconsin rally.

Trump’s statement repeated misleading claims from the right over President Joe Biden’s recognition of Trans Visibility Day—which was founded in 2009 and falls every year on the last day of March, unlike Easter Sunday, which changes based on the first full moon after the spring equinox.

The presidential proclamation prompted claims that the administration was “trying to cancel Christianity,” despite Biden himself being Catholic.

Biden has acknowledged Trans Day of Visibility every year since taking office, and White House spokesperson Andrew Bates brushed off the criticism in a statement to ABC News.

“As a Christian who celebrates Easter with family, President Biden stands for bringing people together and upholding the dignity and freedoms of every American,” Bates said. “Sadly, it’s unsurprising politicians are seeking to divide and weaken our country with cruel, hateful, and dishonest rhetoric. President Biden will never abuse his faith for political purposes or for profit.”

Trump, however, played into the criticism, saying that Biden’s proclamation was “such total disrespect to Christians.”

“Nov. 5 is going to be called something else,” he continued. “You know what it’s going to be called? Christian Visibility Day, when Christians turn out at numbers that nobody has ever seen before. Let’s call it Christian Visibility Day.”

Trump also reiterated his proclamation on Truth Social.

“Election Day, November 5th, will be the most important day in the History of our Country. It will also be Christian Visibility Day, the biggest turnout of Christians in the history of our Country!” he wrote.

Trump’s comments come a month after a Fox News poll found Trump to be losing support among white evangelicals to Biden, though he still holds a strong lead. According to the survey, 28% of white evangelical voters said they’d support Biden—up from 23% from the same poll in October.

