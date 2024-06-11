No, secrets about Diddy were not spilled by an ‘undercover FBI agent’

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Mondays our Tech Reporter Mikael Thalen debunks the most wild conspiracy theories swirling around the web in his “One Dumb Conspiracy” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

A viral YouTube video claims to reveal secrets from inside the home of rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs , who had his residences in Los Angeles and Miami raided by federal law enforcement in March.



The search at Diddy’s two homes is part of an ongoing federal investigation tied to allegations that the wealthy music titan is involved in sex trafficking, among other crimes.



The YouTube video in question, titled “Undercover FBI Agent Exposes What He Saw in Diddy’s House,” has managed to rack up more than 483,000 views in just 3 days. A title image for the video shows Diddy, an unnamed law enforcement officer, as well as a child-sized doll.

YouTube video claiming to be an ‘undercover FBI agent’ exposing Diddy’s house reveals nothing

Hundreds of YouTube users responded to the video by leaving conspiratorial comments about Hollywood and Diddy that have no backing by any facts revealed from the case so far.



“Just wait for the Jennifer Lopez tapes surface,” one user wrote. “Probably why Afflec is leaving her.”



“Everyone who died around diddy was his sacrifices for him to keep his reputation in his cult,” another added.



Yet despite the more than 1,500 comments, the video at no point reveals anything from any alleged “FBI agent” about Diddy’s home.



At least a few users who appear to have watched the video to the end noted that the title was nothing more than unfounded sensationalism.



“CLICK BAIT! VID HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH DESCRIPTION,” a user said. “SO SICK OF THESE YOUTUBE REPORTERS.”



Not only that, the video appears to have largely been generated by artificial intelligence (AI). The channel that uploaded the video, known as “Celeb Lounge,” has racked up tens of millions of views.



A quick glance at the channel shows other similar AI-generated videos with titles such as, “Justin Bieber SNITCHES & TELLS THE FEDS Where Diddy’s Tunnels Are Located!” Celeb Lounge is among a growing number of channels that appear to be garnering ad revenue by spreading conspiracy theories.



While the case against Diddy is serious, conspiracy theorists are once again choosing to run with claims that escalate the already disturbing allegations.

Why it matters

The most popular conspiracy theories always contain an element of truth. The shocking accusation against Diddy by the federal government is the perfect issue to latch onto by those looking to spread disinformation.



And with the advent of AI, spreading such false content is now faster and easier than ever.

