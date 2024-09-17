Want to delete your old social media comments in just a few clicks? Soon, you’ll be able to

Y0ur P@ssw0rd S*cks is a bi-weekly column that answers the most pressing internet security questions web_crawlr readers have to make sure they can navigate the ‘net safely. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

Today, I’m here to inform you about a soon-to-be-released tool that will let you delete all your likes, comments, and more from social media with just a few clicks.



As you are likely aware, deleting old content from social media is an extremely time-consuming process. Whether you’re looking to delete that terrible joke you made years ago on Facebook or that embarrassing post on Reddit, doing so involves hours of scrolling and relying on shoddy search functions.



There are many reasons you may want to delete old content. Maybe you are much more privacy-conscious these days and want to remove pictures that reveal where you live. Maybe you simply don’t agree with the opinions you once held. Or maybe you’re embarrassed by that emo phase you went through.



Regardless of why, cleaning up your online footprint, to put it lightly, is a nightmare.

How to delete your social media posts easily

Since I always have my ear to the ground when it comes to all things security and privacy-related, I wanted to share with you Semiphemeral. Now, if that name sounds familiar, you may be a bit of a tech aficionado.



Semiphemeral was once a tool that allowed users to delete their tweets, likes, and DMs en masse. Unfortunately, after Elon Musk’s takeover of the platform, the tool became unusable.



Luckily, the tool is coming back. And this time, its features are even better. The tool is being developed by information security engineer and data journalist Micah Lee, a renowned figure in the cybersecurity world. Lee is behind some of the best privacy tools out there, including OnionShare, which we’ve discussed before.

Semiphemeral, according to Lee, will be available as a desktop app for Windows, macOS, and Linux and could even come to iPhone and Android.



Using it is simple: Open it, select which app you want to delete data from, sign in, and let Semiphemeral “automatically scroll around and click buttons within your account to delete everything you want for you, as you watch it, all on your own device.”



While the tool will first be focused on the increasingly chaotic X, platforms like Reddit and Stack Overflow will be added next. Lee purposely chose to start with those platforms, given that they are all currently selling user data to major AI companies. Beyond that, Lee says Facebook, Instagram, Discord, and Slack will likely be next. Lee even intends to develop a feature that allows you to quickly delete product reviews and ratings from Amazon.



“I want Semiphemeral to help you to claw back your data across the entire internet,” Lee says.



And for the privacy-conscious, Semiphemeral runs entirely on your computer. That means neither Lee nor his tool will store or have access to the data on your accounts. As a bonus, the tool will let you make a downloadable archive of all your social media data.



And don’t worry. Lee wants to make the app entirely free, but may introduce extra features for those willing to pay for a plan.



“I’m also a bit enamored with the idea of offering deals like letting everyone delete as much as they want from X for free every year on June 28, Elon Musk’s birthday,” Lee added.



If you’re interested in learning more and grabbing the tool as soon as it drops, you can sign up for Lee’s newsletter right here. As for myself, I am currently testing it as we speak and can’t wait for everyone else to gain access.



Here’s to privacy 🍻

