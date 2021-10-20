Freedom of speech, online anonymity, concerns raised as ‘David’s Law’ gets pushed in the U.K.

In the wake of the murder of British Conservative MP David Amess, members of the Conservative party are calling for “David’s Law,” which would place further limits and penalties on anonymous or “harmful” social media use as laid out in the Online Safety Bill.

Amess was stabbed to death late last week while holding a meeting with constituents in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex. The police have categorized it as a terrorist incident, with no connection to social media yet being made.

A draft of the Online Safety Bill was made public in May, and was immediately criticized for its potential to harm freedom of expression. As the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) points out, it would place a “duty of care” on online platforms and require them to take down numerous forms of content, including what “the government has deemed lawful but ‘harmful.'”

‘David’s law’ to halt online abuse? David Amess was stabbed to death, not tweeted to death. pic.twitter.com/YZdYMEd9l0 — Damon (@damocrat) October 18, 2021

Before his death Amess was concerned about the misogynistic threats and harassment female MP’s were subject to online. According to his friend, mentee and fellow Tory MP Mark Francois.

This alleged impulse is being used as part of the justification behind Francois’ push furthering the Online Harms Bill with “David’s Law,” along with an attempt to link anonymous criticism and abuse on social media to the man’s death.

“I suggest that if we want to ensure that our colleague didn’t die in vain, we collectively all of us pick up the baton, regardless of our party and take the forthcoming Online Harms Bill and toughen it up markedly,” Francois said, according to the Guardian. “Let’s put, if I may be so presumptuous, David’s law on to the statute book, the essence of which would be that while people in public life must remain open to legitimate criticism, they can no longer be vilified or their families subject to the most horrendous abuse, especially from people who hide behind a cloak of anonymity with the connivance of the social media companies for profit.”

However, the alleged vilification of Tories on social media—something Conservative party members have been framing as a serious problem for a while now—appears to have had no bearing on Amess’ murder.

Instead, people from both sides of the aisle have been calling “David’s Law” out as a cynical ploy to weaponize Amess’ death and push even further legislation that anti-censorship watchdogs are already calling a “kafkaesque“, “entrenchment of surveillance capitalism” and a serious threat to freedom of speech.

With all due respect, surely ‘David’s law’ would ban people taking knives to MPs’ surgeries, not posting mean things online? https://t.co/G7evTx0vyw — Michael Walker (@michaeljswalker) October 18, 2021

“David’s law” except the issue has nothing to do with the murder of David and it wasn’t something he campaigned for in his many years as an MP. https://t.co/y8H6C7V86U — Christopher Snowdon (@cjsnowdon) October 18, 2021

Is ‘David’s law’, a response to an MP’s murder, about improving security where MPs meet people, or addressing a toxic national political culture? No it’s about criminalising people who call powerful people rude words online because you live in a country that’s going off the rails https://t.co/MGNBcdfgZp — Marcus Barnett (@marcusbarnett_) October 18, 2021

Lots of moving speeches to #SirDavidAmessMP. But "David's Law", respectfully, should tackle extremism, not online anonymity. — Claudia Mendoza (@Claud_Mendoza) October 18, 2021

Many recalled the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox in 2016, whose killer was a white supremacist motivated by her opposition to Brexit. Prosecutors acknowledged the “febrile atmosphere,” which included extremely inflammatory remarks made online about those who stood in opposition to it, contributed to her death.

But there was no call to ban or restrict “vilification” of political figures then, on social media or otherwise, despite the over 50,000 tweets celebrating her death as a “traitor.”

In fact, the request by concerned MP Paula Sheriff that the prime minister and other political figures refrain from using words like “traitor,” “betrayal,” and “surrender” to describe opposition to Brexit in order to avoid further inflaming an already dangerous situation was met with “such humbug.”

Gosh, I wonder why all these Brexity MPs calling for a "David's Law" didn't call for a "Jo's Law".



Honestly can't think why this might be. Any ideas anyone?https://t.co/UROcdehrbE — Chris Ward (@christopherward) October 19, 2021

If you're wondering why this wasn't talked about after Jo Cox was murdered, it's because online abuse is not the culprit – but if you move fast enough, you can shock the public into accepting more authoritarianism pic.twitter.com/3edreuMDmS — Adam Smith (@adamndsmith) October 19, 2021

That discrepancy—not acting when Cox was murdered and online vitriol was a factor, but instead rushing to act now, without any evidence social media was a factor—has generated a lot of criticism online.

However @Conservatives MPs supporters HAVE been implicated in rsdicalising the man who killed Jo Cox. Surprisingly they don't mention that — Vish (@MrVeesh) October 19, 2021

The way and speed in which right wingers so brazenly appropriated Sir David Amess' murder to pursue their own pre-existing and unrelated agenda as "David's Law", might possibly one of the lowest, most shameful and transparently self-interested things ever witnessed in politics. — Jack (@J_Holliss) October 19, 2021

This is far worse than a knee jerk reaction and seems a lot more like pre-written legislation waiting for an excuse. I would like to see the PM explain how this law would prevent people from stabbing MPs during constituent surgeries. — Cosmic Dancer (@PequenoPete) October 19, 2021

There’s also considerable fear that this bill won’t just regulate actual harassment but will be used to silence expressions of anger and legitimate criticism of the government.

Love to see how they are framing themselves as the victim here as if they aren’t the ones with 139,000 deaths on their hands. Is that classed as vilification or just fact? — David Forden (@DavidForden) October 18, 2021

Government using a man's death to attach a nickname to a piece of legislation that would diminish free speech and the right to anonymity. Big red flag. 🚩 #DavidsLaw https://t.co/KHSiBt2CR8 — Jamie Bellinger (@jmblgr) October 19, 2021

A “ #DavidsLaw" is more likely to shut down criticism of politicians rather than abuse of them.

And what law will stop politicians from continuing to abuse the weakest and most dispossessed in society? — Sasha Simic (@sashasimic) October 19, 2021

The criticisms were harsh especially in light of the proposed reforms to the Official Secrets Act that would see journalists criminalized for whistleblowing or publishing leaked materials that “embarrass” the government, equating their actions with espionage by foreign powers.

Priti Patel’s Home Office wants to make it a crime for journalists to embarrass the govt by publishing leaked official documents. The maximum penalty would be 14 years in prison. This would put British journalists on a par with foreign spies. — John Simpson (@JohnSimpsonNews) July 21, 2021

Concerns about “David’s Law” have also been raised regarding freedom of speech generally and how a ban on anonymous social media accounts will only harm the most vulnerable members of society.

Marginalized people trying to avoid doxing and harassment, people fleeing domestic violence and stalking, as well as people who—for professional reasons—can’t have a public social media profile, will all either have to withdraw from one of the primary sources for news, connection, and aid, or face the potentially violent or career ending consequences.

Women get stalked by ex partners, they need to be anonymous, whistleblowers need to be anonymous. Obviously why they want to bring this in, just more censorship from you lot! pic.twitter.com/Ov1dowZn4G — Kelly Martin Speaks (same on Telegram – one word) (@KellyMartin_UK) October 19, 2021

Stopping online anonymity with 'Davids Law' won't prevent abuse online … but it will end (for some the only) safe space for thousands of LGBTQIA+ people to be themselves because the rest of society makes it so difficult for them 1/3 🧵 https://t.co/xjf5QFX5PH — Jamie Wareham (@jamie_wareham) October 19, 2021