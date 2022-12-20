We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

We crawled the web for you today and our top stories are about: A woman’s viral video about dumpster diving at an Apple store, a woman warning people about how Facebook Marketplace is “overrun with scammers,” Elon Musk’s Twitter poll asking if he should step down as the “head of Twitter,” and a viral video of a rant taking place during a work Zoom call. Down below, we’ve also got a report on a massively viral video where a woman says she found cement in the package of her new iPad.



After that, we’ve got our weekly “Problematic on TikTok” column from our IRL Reporter Tricia.



⚡ Today’s top stories

🍎 VIRAL

Woman finds unused Apple products while dumpster diving at Apple Store

A recent snippet of a TikToker who is well known for her dumpster diving videos checking out the trash receptacle behind an Apple Store yielded some interesting finds.

A TikToker uploaded a now-viral clip about a common scam they’ve allegedly come across multiple times on Facebook Marketplace.

Will Elon Musk step down?

🗣️ WORK DYSTOPIA

Worker goes on a rant against trainer while on company Zoom call before quitting

A user has gone viral after sharing a rant that took place over a company Zoom call.

😬 Problematic on TikTok

By Tricia Crimmins

How was a “guess my weight” TikTok filter a good idea?

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Tuesdays our IRL Reporter Tricia Crimmins breaks down the trends on the popular app that will make you cringe in her "Problematic on TikTok" column.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

☕ A video has gone viral showing how the new single-serve coffee brewers at Starbucks work.

🎄 In a viral TikTok, an Instacart shopper records her journey shopping inside Lowe’s for Christmas items, including a mini Christmas tree.

👀 Ever wonder how McDonald’s iced mocha lattes are made? This TikToker provided a step-by-step walkthrough.

🪀 Keep calm and fidget on with the best fidget toys for active brains, hands, and even feet.*

💰 From our friends at Passionfruit, the Daily Dot’s creator economy newsletter: “The top-earning creators on every platform—and what we can learn from them.”

👔 It’s common practice for most workplaces to have some kind of dress code, but for new employees, it’s expected that they’d be told in advance ahead of their first day.

🏳️‍🌈 From the Daily Dot archive: How a Sims 2 fan forum became anunwitting safe space for queer creatives.

👋 Before you go

In a viral video with over 1.6 million views, a woman shared that a birthday gift from her husband turned out to be a tile of cement instead of an iPad.

She claims that the iPad packaging was fully sealed and as her husband opened the box, a cement tile in the shape of an iPad was laying there inside.