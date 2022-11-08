Newsletter: Elon Musk parody accounts

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Tiffany here, filling in for Andrew. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.



Today, we’ve got a few stories centered around the midterm elections: a look inside a secr

etive, far-right Discord that is targeting voter registrations, how QAnon is playing a role in the elections, why telecom reform efforts may be gone, and how Republicans may get back at big tech.

We also have the weekly “Problematic on TikTok” column from reporter Tricia Crimmins. Scroll down for a story about how Elon Musk is cracking down on parody accounts making fun of him.

— T.K.

⚡ Today’s top stories

🗳️ VOTING

The Look Ahead America Discord channel is going through voter rolls in swing states and trying to convince clerks to revoke people’s voter registration.

➤ READ MORE

🪧 MISINFO

A QAnon caucus within the party could lead to an increase in vengeful rhetoric, outlandish conspiracy theories, and more.

➤ READ MORE

📞 FCC

Even if the Republicans only take the House, and Democrats hold the Senate, any bills to reform big telecom stand no shot at passing.

➤ READ MORE

🗡️ TECH

A Republican House will likely be laser-focused on retribution against everyone from Meta to Google to TikTok.

➤ READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

✊ Better living through social change

💰 SPONSORED

It’s time for power: for women, by women.

Celebrate power and womanhood with Time for Power. A reinvention of a classic look, these timepieces are now filled with contemporary symbolic references for physical reminders that women are powerful, and you got this. For every watch sold, 10% is donated to Girl Up to fight gender inequality and empower girls into becoming confident women.

LEARN MORE

😬 Problematic on TikTok

By Tricia Crimmins

TikToker accuses male influencers of ‘pretending to be gay’ for clout

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Tuesdays our IRL Reporter Tricia Crimmins breaks down the trends on the popular app that will make you cringe in her “Problematic on TikTok” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to you inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

A woman went viral on TikTok after sharing how working retail in college has hindered her from finding another job.

🌡️ Universal Studios employee says company tried to fire her for being sick.

📸 Woman says impostor used fake nudes of her to create an Instagram porn account.

🐦 Elon Musk cracks down on Twitter parody accounts, suspending Kathy Griffin.

👩 Gen Z woman says she’s ‘too pretty’ to work.

🔇 Customer service worker shares what they say when they are on mute.

✨ It’s easier than ever to gift the magic of Disney. Here’s everything you need to know about the all-new Disney+ gift subscriptions.*

*The Daily Dot may receive a commission in connection with purchases of products or services featured here.

👋 Before you go

A Walmart worker joked about how short his breaks are with a video that shows an alarm going off right after he begins to open a bag of chips.

“Walmart 15-minute breaks be like,” the text on the video reads.

🎶 Now Playing: “GRIP” by Tei Shi 🎶