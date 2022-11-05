Gen Z woman says she’s ‘too pretty’ to work, sparking debate

A woman went viral on TikTok after complaining about not wanting to work, stating that she was “too pretty.”
TikTok user Lucy (@luluhasfun) typically posts random content in her car, mainly about makeup, with a beverage in her hand. This video is no different as she sits in her car with her makeup done holding a vanilla iced coffee. “I don’t want to work for the rest of my life,” she tells her 80,000 followers. “Does it look like I want to get up at 6 a.m. every fucking day for the next 60 years?” Lucy answers her own question saying, “no, I’m too pretty for that,” and sips her drink. It’s unclear whether the video is a joke.
Lucy captioned the video, “Not my thing,” with a laughing emoji and a couple of hashtags about work.
@luluhasfun Not my thing🤣 #working #scam ♬ original sound – Lucy🌸
The video racked up over 70,000 views since it was posted on Oct. 3, with many viewers agreeing with Lucy.
“Same girl same,” one viewer wrote.
“Fr I CANNOT work a 9-5 the rest of my life,” a second agreed.
“Sending this to every employer I’ve ever had,” a third commented.
“Preach it sissy,” a fourth wrote.
Others shared alternative work schedules instead of waking up at 6 in the morning.
“Right 6am isn’t my thing…. that’s why i do midnights it’s a little more tolerable for me,” one stated.
“I work at night so I don’t have to wake up early,” a second wrote.
“You don’t have to You can work anytime in your pj at home,” a third suggested.
Many other commenters criticized Lucy for this mentality.
“Someone needs to get humbled,” one wore.
“Entitled much?” a second asked.
“This attitude is what’s wrong with this world,” a third stated.
The Daily Dot reached out to Lucy for comment via email and TikTok comment.