Gen Z woman says she’s ‘too pretty’ to work, sparking debate

A woman went viral on TikTok after complaining about not wanting to work, stating that she was “too pretty.”

TikTok user Lucy (@luluhasfun) typically posts random content in her car, mainly about makeup, with a beverage in her hand. This video is no different as she sits in her car with her makeup done holding a vanilla iced coffee. “I don’t want to work for the rest of my life,” she tells her 80,000 followers. “Does it look like I want to get up at 6 a.m. every fucking day for the next 60 years?” Lucy answers her own question saying, “no, I’m too pretty for that,” and sips her drink. It’s unclear whether the video is a joke.

Lucy captioned the video, “Not my thing,” with a laughing emoji and a couple of hashtags about work.

The video racked up over 70,000 views since it was posted on Oct. 3, with many viewers agreeing with Lucy.

“Same girl same,” one viewer wrote.

“Fr I CANNOT work a 9-5 the rest of my life,” a second agreed.

“Sending this to every employer I’ve ever had,” a third commented.

“Preach it sissy,” a fourth wrote.

Others shared alternative work schedules instead of waking up at 6 in the morning.

“Right 6am isn’t my thing…. that’s why i do midnights it’s a little more tolerable for me,” one stated.

“I work at night so I don’t have to wake up early,” a second wrote.

“You don’t have to You can work anytime in your pj at home,” a third suggested.

Many other commenters criticized Lucy for this mentality.

“Someone needs to get humbled,” one wore.

“Entitled much?” a second asked.

“This attitude is what’s wrong with this world,” a third stated.

