‘Imagine actually taking a 15 minute break’: Walmart worker complains about short 15-minute breaks on the job

If you have worked in retail, you probably know how valuable breaks are — and how they rarely feel long enough.
One Walmart worker named Roscoe (@roscoe_miloo) joked about how short his breaks are in a viral TikTok video.
In the video, Roscoe sits down in what appears to be a Walmart break room and gets ready to open a bag of chips. Just as he gets comfortable, an alarm on his phone goes off, signaling that his break is already over. The video’s on-screen text explains the scenario, saying, “Walmart 15-minute breaks be like.”
“Y’all know how it go fr,” Roscoe wrote in the video’s caption.
@roscoe_miloo Y’all know how it go fr😭😭🤦🏽♂️ #fyp #fypシ #viral #comedy #walmart #blowthisup #xyz ♬ original sound – TROY ROSCOE
Viewers sympathized with the TikToker, and several comments claiming to be Walmart workers said they take longer breaks because 15 minutes isn’t enough.
“Nahh I take 20 min breaks and imma keep doing It till somebody say something,” one viewer commented.
“Nah you tweakin 2 bathroom breaks, walking the store twice, then 30 min break,” a second viewer commented.
Another said, “imagine actually taking a 15 minute break.”
“Nah cause i was that employee that didn’t give a damn imma finish my snack,” one viewer wrote.
The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.