Our top stories today are about: An Airbnb customer saying they were “scammed” after seeing the state of the rental, an Amazon worker filming herself delivering during a hail storm, a “Where’s Waldo” of the Capitol riot that’s going viral, and a “That One Sound” column from our Senior Culture Reporter Audra.

After that, our IRL Reporter Tricia has her weekly “Problematic on TikTok” column for you and down below we’ve got a story about an encounter at a Carl’s Jr. restaurant that’s getting a lot of attention.

An Airbnb customer went viral after complaining about the state of his rental house in Houston, Texas.

An Amazon driver posted a viral video of her getting caught in a hail storm.

The “Insurrection Maze” includes hundreds of the most notorious participants from the Jan. 6, 2021 attempt to overthrow democracy and keep former President Donald Trump in power.

While there are a few fake commercials on TikTok now, the Kohl’s one is the most popular, but it’s gone through a few iterations.

By Tricia Crimmins

TikTok’s ‘death row meal’ trend is in poor taste

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Tuesdays our IRL Reporter Tricia Crimmins breaks down the trends on the popular app that will make you cringe in her “Problematic on TikTok” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to you inbox.

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🥪 A woman who ordered a sandwich from Wawa via DoorDash was surprised to find that her sub was completely empty when she went to eat it.

🍔 In a behind-the-scenes video of a Wendy’s location, a user showed how the chain ran out of cups, napkins, ice and more.

💸 A Bojangles customer revealed that he ended a pay-it-forward chain at the chain’s drive-thru when the total for the car behind him was $45—three times the total he was expecting to pay for his own order.

📱 From our friends at Passionfruit, the Daily Dot’s creator economy newsletter:”The ‘Tumblrification’ of social media”

💼 This TikToker is going viral for showing how a company was looking to hire the same role he had 14 years ago… at the same pay rate.

This TikToker is going viral for showing how a company was looking to hire the same role he had 14 years ago… at the same pay rate.

🤖 A Panera customer went viral on TikTok after recording a robot drive-thru attendant taking his order.

👶 From the Daily Dot archive: “Themany lives of the Dancing Baby,cyberspace’s first cringe meme.”

In the past few years and amid the coronavirus pandemic, fast-food workers have had to deal with increased health risk and potential verbal and physical abuse at the hands of customers.

In a recent TikTok video, one user documented first-hand how some of that turmoil can unfold when a worker is berated by a customer over an order they had received and were dissatisfied with.

In the video, which has been viewed more than 500,000 times, a user documents his experience at a Carl’s Jr. restaurant where he sees a woman yelling at an employee over some sauce.