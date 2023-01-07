‘I am not sleeping in here, brother’: Airbnb customer says they were ‘scammed’ after seeing the state of Airbnb rental

An Airbnb customer went viral on TikTok after complaining about the state of his rental house in Houston, Texas.

The customer, Dez (@imdezmond), posted a minute-long video exposing the dirty state of his Airbnb rental. He says the rental house’s owner had texted him that “everything was ready” for Dez and his companions.

In the video, Dez starts in the bathroom, revealing a piece of laundry on the counter, and a layer of dirt in the sink. The toilet looks stained and recently used, and the floor of the shower is stained or covered in a thick layer of grime.

“Look at this, look at this bro,” Dez says in the video. “This an Airbnb we booked for a whole week. For a whole week, and he told my son ‘Everything’s ready for you.'”

In the rental’s bedroom, the air mattress bed is unmade, and there appears to be a dirty dish on the nightstand. In the closet, there’s a makeshift tapestry or towel hanging from a stick and several dead cockroaches next to a can of Raid.

Elsewhere in the house, a frying pan lies on the floor next to a mop and broom. The kitchen sink is full of dirty dishes and cockroaches.

“I’m getting my money back, bro,” Dez says in the video.

In the video’s caption, the TikToker adds that he got “scammed and almost stranded.” As of Saturday, the video reached more than 900,000 views.

Multiple viewers frowned upon the state of the Airbnb and commented that the rental company’s quality isn’t worth it to use. Some said it’s better to book a hotel than an Airbnb.

“Airbnb was supposed to be a cheaper alternative to hotels but at this point might as well stick to a hotel,” one viewer wrote in a comment.

“Why on Earth do people still use AirBnb? Somebody tell me the benefits…cuz I don’t see them,” another viewer commented.

Others wrote that they only book hotels because they know they can count on a clean room.

“That’s why i just get a room at Holiday Inn Express. Clean rooms and free breakfast,” one user said.

Another user wrote, “I only like hotels I need my sheets changed, safety ensured and my breakfast lol.”

Some users joked that when the Airbnb owner told Dez that the house was ready, he meant it was ready to be cleaned. Others joked that the owner must have gotten up and left right before the TikToker showed up.

In a follow-up video, the TikToker says he ended up booking a motel instead while trying to get his money back from Airbnb. According to screenshot messages shared by the TikToker, the host seemed to initially blame the previous guests for not cleaning up after themselves. In the messages, he claimed each guest is supposed to clean up after before checking out.

The creator ended the conversation with threatening to sue the host and contacting Airbnb’s customer service. However, he says Airbnb told him they were unable to issue a refund because the host claimed the mess was caused by the TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to Airbnb via email.