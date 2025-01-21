Conspiracy theorists think the COVID vaccine made woman’s breasts triple G’s

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Mondays our Tech Reporter Mikael Thalen debunks the most wild conspiracy theories swirling around the web in his “One Dumb Conspiracy” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

Featured Video

While the COVID-19 pandemic is behind us, conspiracy theories, much like the virus itself, haven’t gone anywhere. And the latest bizarre claim about the vaccine is, let’s just say, a bit out of the ordinary.



It all started in recent weeks on where else but social media, where users began sharing a study that alleged to link the inoculation with unexplained breast development.



One user on X, a self-described whistleblower using the handle “Dr John B.,” claimed that a 19-year-old woman experienced “significant breast hypertrophy” just one week after receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in September 2022, causing her cup size to balloon from B’s to triple G’s.

Conspiracy theorists think COVID vaccine increased breast sizes

Responses to the post, which has been seen over 22 million times and counting, largely centered around lewd jokes, with seemingly none of the anti-vaccine commenters questioning the claim.



“Ok fine, maybe the vax should be mandatory,” one user quipped.



“This is the best vaccine in the world.. b cup to TRIPLE G…. oh lord almighty,” another said. “There is a God.”



Others argued that the claim was merely a “psyop,” designed to paint the vaccine in a favorable light.



The story was even shared by major media outlets like The Daily Mail and The New York Post.



But is there any truth to the allegation? Can the COVID-19 vaccine actually cause breasts to grow?



What is true is that a woman did experience rapid breast enlargement after getting the vaccine. But as it turns out, a study into the incident revealed that there was no actual link between the two.



In other words, causation does not equal correlation. Think of it like this: Just because you gobbled up some Ivermectin paste when you were sick, it doesn’t mean that it was what cured you because you eventually got better.

Advertisement

They should have actually read what they are posting

The incident was mentioned in a case report, which is not at all a study. Not only that, the case report openly stated in its conclusion that the cause of the breast growth “remains unclear.“



One of the report’s authors even told Snopes that they never claimed there was a link between the vaccine and breast growth. And it seems likely that if it were a common side–effect, we would have heard much more about it by this point.



So, to clarify, no evidence at present shows that the COVID-19 shot can give you G cups.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.