‘OMG’: Tucker Carlson’s biggest fans stunned by sudden departure from Fox News

Prominent conservatives are running the gamut of emotions on social media after it was revealed on Monday that Fox News and Tucker Carlson had parted ways.

In a statement on the matter, the network did not reveal what ultimately led to the split but thanked Carlson for his service.

“FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” the outlet said. “We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”

In response, high-profile conservatives began concocting theories in real-time on what they believed was the cause of the outing. Plenty of critics of Carlson’s surmised that the $787.5 million settlement Fox News agreed to pay the voting machine company Dominion was likely the cause.

But online influencer Andrew Tate, who was recently released from custody in Romania after being arrested in connection with a human trafficking investigation, vaguely suggested that the powers that be, or the “Matrix,” was responsible.

“Matrix Attack,” Tate said in a tweeting tagging Carlson.

Others, such as right-wing commentator Matt Walsh, simply responded with shock at Tucker’s departure given his high ratings.

“Wow. Disastrous moment for Fox News,” he tweeted. “Tucker was by far the most important and relevant figure at the network, and in all of cable news.”

Donald Trump Jr. and conservative radio host Dan Bongino reacted similarly, using capitalized expressions such as “WTF!” and “OMG” in response.

“Good for Tucker. Trust me, he doesn’t need them,” added former Fox host Megyn Kelly.

Many also felt that Carlson’s outing could spell the end for Fox News, which already enraged fans for its decision to settle in the Dominion lawsuit.

“Tucker Carlson commands infinitely more trust and loyalty than FoxNews,” another Twitter user wrote. “His presence on the network was the basis of what loyalty most people did still have for it. He can do whatever he wants and millions will follow him.”

Carlson has yet to publicly comment on the matter.