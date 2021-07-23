Conservatives can’t cope with Cleveland Guardians’ name change

On Friday, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team made a long-awaited announcement: They are changing their nickname from the Indians to the Guardians. Conservatives, naturally, are having a hissy fit.

Cleveland is among the teams that’ve come under fire for having racist names and imagery. Many are named after Native Americans. Last year, Washington, D.C.’s National Football League team dropped the name “Redskins” after years of pressure.

The Cleveland team’s new name is a nod to the Guardians of Traffic, iconic statues on a bridge near the team’s ballpark. Many of those who took issue with the old name felt they’d knocked it out of the park.

Meanwhile, people on the right still aren’t having it.

Noted baseball fan (seriously) Ben Shapiro was among those waxing poetic about Louis Sockalexis, who played in Cleveland and is widely credited as being the first Native American professional baseball player.

Hardest hit: the Native American after whom the team was supposedly originally named, Louis Sockalexis. https://t.co/Sqi5wMbINS https://t.co/aXouyEhino — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 23, 2021

While many believe the team was named to honor Sockalexis, his biographer claims they were actually initially nicknamed the “Indians” to mock them for having him on the team.

Sockalexis reportedly also routinely endured racist abuse from fans and newspapers alike when he played there. And some in Sockalexis’ tribe, the Penobscot, have advocated for changing the name.

"bUt ThE nAmE hAs HiStOrY"



Bruh even the history is racist. the local sports writers dropped the spiders name and started calling the team the "Indians" during spring training so they could write a ton of extraordinarily racist shit about Louis Sockalexis. — Critical Rick Theories (@CMYKarate) July 23, 2021

So Shapiro—who notably referred to Sockalexis as a Native American, rather than an Indian—is way off base.

But Shapiro wasn’t the only one who was upset. Rich Lowry, the editor of the National Review, tweeted: “And just like that, the Indians adopted the dumbest, most pointless name in major professional sports.”

And just like that, the Indians adopt the dumbest, most pointless name in major professional sports https://t.co/r3W5UycoNV — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) July 23, 2021

Lowry’s take was a swing and a miss.

“There are two teams named after socks,” replied @ShawnHils.

"It is dumb and pointless to make a racist thing not racist anymore" – this guy https://t.co/EoMhHUJ0mY — Jason Truong (@jtruong8) July 23, 2021

theyre literally playing in the same city as a team named the "browns" — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) July 23, 2021

Much of the right-wing social media commentary about the newly-minted Cleveland Guardians—which also unveiled new logos on Friday—seemed to focus on how “woke” the decision was to change the name. Conservatives have used “woke” or “wokeness” as a way to criticize the left.

“Should’ve been named ‘Cleveland Steamers’ for the woke dump the leaders just took on the chest of baseball,” commented one Telegram user.

"Native American player Louis Sockalexis was a right fielder who played three seasons for the Cleveland Spiders (1897-1899)"



Cancelling American Indians.



Yes I said American Indians. Any person born on this soil is a native American. — Unperson – American Pitbull 🇺🇸 (@MelissaRNMBA) July 23, 2021

I will be wearing my Chief wahoo hat every time I step foot in that stadium — Andrew (@_RonnieBass) July 23, 2021

The Cleveland Indians, in a woke attack, have changed their name to the Cleveland Guardians. Thus they destroy more than a hundred years of history. — Alfie Pérez!!!! (@Alfredoperez644) July 23, 2021

PATHETIC‼️



👉🏻Cleveland @Indians adopted the name Indians in 1897 to *HONOR* Louis Sockalexis of the Penobscot Tribe of Maine ~ an INDIAN!



👉🏻Mob wanted name changed, thy caved.



So DEMS managed 2cancel ppl of color Sockalex, Aunt Jemina & Uncle Ben’s face off their brands. WOW. https://t.co/py73Lp9Nlf pic.twitter.com/gK4KCGiWhN — JMarie_America🇺🇸❤️ (@JMarie_America) July 23, 2021

That seals the deal. I am no longer a Cleveland fan. I’ve been a fan since 1996 and a season ticket holder since 2016. I officially will not be renewing my plan next season nor will I watch on tv ever again. I’m going to the Seattle Kraken where they know how to design logos. — James Xie (@crazyrichasiann) July 23, 2021

Thank you for ruining my life long team…I’m sure @Dbacks will appreciate my money and support ✌🏻 — Mike Woody (@WoodyinArizona) July 23, 2021

Breaking News:

The Boston Red Socks will be changing their names simply to the Boston Socks so as not to offend anyone who wears blue or white socks. — John P (@JohnPNJ1) July 23, 2021

I’m so sick of watching everyone cave to this crybaby generation. So disgraceful @Indians. This isn’t woke….it’s a lack of balls. No fight in anyone anymore! Sad. https://t.co/9dlMkwvtTl — Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) July 23, 2021

The team will take the field as the Cleveland Guardians in 2022.

