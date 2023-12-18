‘They hate me because I support Trump’: UFC fighter claims judges scored his fight wrong over political beliefs

MMA fighter Colby Covington claims that his loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 296 on Saturday was caused by his support for former President Donald Trump.

Held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, the fight was ultimately scored 49-46 in favor of Edwards by all three judges.

During the post-fight press conference, Covington, who was wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat, argued that the judges’ decision was based solely on his personal politics.

“I thought I had the win. I thought I did enough but y’know, the judges have never favored me,” he said. “They hate me because I support Trump and y’know everyone hates Trump in this building, so y’know it is what it is. Life goes on.”

Trump attended the fight alongside UFC CEO Dana White and music artist Kid Rock. The former president has received standing ovations at UFC fights he’s attended, so it’s unclear why Covington thought those in the building disliked Trump.

Critics of Covington not only mocked his excuse for losing, but the fact that he had lost in front of Trump.

Before the fight, Covington said he attempted to get Trump to walk him to the ring. The idea, according to Covington, was ultimately squashed by White due to logistical issues regarding the Secret Service.

Even after being defeated, Covington expressed support for Trump while speaking to the crowd.

“I want to shout out Donald Trump. You can delay, but you can’t deny us,” the fighter said. “He’s going to make America great again, reduce inflation, and secure our borders. Donald Trump is the only one that can do that. Vote Donald Trump in 2024.”

Comparisons were also made between Covington’s loss and subsequent excuses and Trump’s reaction to the 2020 presidential election.

“Colby Covington got his ass beat in UFC last night. He’s a Trumper,” one user wrote. “He proceeded to whine about the judges. LOSER.”

Despite the devastating loss, Convington vowed to return to the ring, just as Trump has vowed to return to the Oval Office.

Whether either will be successful, however, remains to be seen.