Citizen is launching a private 911 for its users

Citizen, the app which recently brought you a vigilante hunt for the wrong man; a street team that pretends to be ordinary users; and an erroneous broadcast of an airport training exercise framed as plane crash, is getting into the 911 business.

The controversial smartphone application now offers Citizen Protect.

Here is a video of Citizen Protect’s launch, hyping the app.

Citizen describes the service, which their website says helped someone find a rideshare during a late evening and monitored her ride home, and located a disoriented hiker, as a private 911. It also includes features like calling 911 for you or determining whether you need to call 911 at all.

All for only $19.99 a month.

According to the Citizen Terms of Service, Citizen may publicly alert other users about your emergency.

According to the company, Protect may also alert agents, who are Citizen employees, if the app automatically detects screaming or other emergency indicators.

Citizen, whose original name was Vigilante, says it has rolled out Protect to 60 cities throughout the U.S.

Citizen began testing the product earlier this year and says it already has over 100,000 users.