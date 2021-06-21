TikTok users discussing a glitch with Chase bank

@thatcroclady/TikTok @gabefloress/TikTok @izaihas/TikTok Mikael Thalen

TikTokers find Chase Bank glitch that shows they are $50 billion in debt

Account holders across social media began reporting the issue over the weekend.

Mikael Thalen 

Mikael Thalen

Tech

Published Jun 21, 2021   Updated Jun 21, 2021, 12:05 pm CDT

TikTok users are claiming that a glitch involving Chase Bank is causing their accounts to appear as if they are $50 billion in debt.

Featured Video Hide

The issue appears to have started over the weekend when screenshots and videos of the alleged glitch began to pop up online.

Advertisement Hide

In one such video, TikTok user @thatcroclady claimed that she contacted Chase over the issue and was told that she would receive a response on either Monday or Tuesday.

@thatcroclady

I for real got hacked

♬ original sound – Karina

In a follow-up video on Monday, @thatcroclady said the problem had begun to be rectified after her account balance was changed to $0.

Another TikTok users reported similar circumstances, showing video of her friend’s account being around $49 billion in the red.

Advertisement Hide

“We went out to the bar and Maddie checked her phone when we got home and she’s -$50 billion dollars in debt,” @gabefloress said.

@gabefloress

We went out to the bar and Maddie checked her phone when we got home and she’s -$50 billion dollars in debt #fyppageforyou #fypシ

♬ original sound – gabe

One user even filmed themselves calling the bank’s automated service to have their account balance read.

“Listen to this bullshit!” the woman in the video says. “This is Chase.”

Advertisement Hide
@izaihas

I want my refund #chasebank #trending

♬ Where’d All the Time Go? – Dr. Dog

Reports of the glitch weren’t just relegated to TikTok. Multiple users across Twitter also claimed to have experienced the multi-billion dollar issue.

“Hey @Chase why is my account negative 50 billion dollars?” @fasano_danielle tweeted.

Advertisement Hide
Advertisement Hide

While the majority of reports surrounded users appearing to lose money, at least one account holder claimed to have received $50 billion.

“Chase accidentally put money in my account again,” @CasJackson tweeted. “This time, $50 billion. Just gotta wait 78 years to ball you broke boys.”

The Daily Dot reached out to both the bank’s customer support line as well as its press office to inquire about the alleged glitch but did not receive a reply by press time.

Advertisement Hide

Such an issue would not be unprecedented. Just last year Chase admitted that a technical issue caused thousands of account holders to see incorrect balances as well.

This week’s top technology stories

‘Spotify is aiding and abetting abusers’: Users call out streaming music giant for lacking a block feature
How South Carolina became a troubling new hub for QAnon
Biden cut funding for his broadband push—will it be enough to close the digital divide?
Trump hotel purposely spiked prices to keep out QAnon supporters, hacked police data reveals
Hacked police data reveal Boogaloo Boy ‘target’ list on eve of Biden inauguration
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.

Share this article
*First Published: Jun 21, 2021, 12:01 pm CDT

Mikael Thalen

Mikael Thalen is a tech and security reporter based in Seattle, covering social media, data breaches, hackers, and more.

Mikael Thalen