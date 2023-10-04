Firebrand Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) are among the lawmakers taking heat online after voting in favor of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) keeping his job as House Speaker.

The historic ouster, led by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), culminated in McCarthy losing the speakership due to eight Republicans who sided with House Democrats to remove him from the role.

Those eight Republicans were Reps. Andy Biggs of Arizona, Ken Buck of Colorado, Tim Burchett of Tennessee, Eli Crane of Arizona, Bob Good of Virginia, Nancy Mace of South Carolina, Matt Rosendale of Montana, and Gaetz.

Some critics of McCarthy online were unhappy to see that that the Republicans favoring the ouster did not include traditionally hardline members, including much of the House Freedom Caucus (though the majority of those who voted against McCarthy are members of the caucus).

One user on X called the 210 Republicans who voted in favor McCarthy remaining speaker “complete and utter traitors,” adding that that includes Boebert, Greene, Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), and Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.).

“We learned a lot yesterday when McCarthy was voted out, only 8 Reps voted for vacating and Donalds, MTG, Boebert, and Jim Jordan were the ones who let us down the most,” commented another user.

Boebert explained her decision in a Tuesday post, writing that “now is not the time to remove the Speaker.”

“I too am frustrated by the broken promises, secret deals, and failed leadership,” Boebert said. “Time and time again we have seen legislation come to the floor that the majority of Republicans do not support. From using Democrats to pass a CR, to a debt ceiling deal endorsed by Democratic leadership, to even promising different topline budgets to Joe Biden and House conservatives, I am sick and tired of business as usual in the Swamp.”

She added that another speaker fight would undermine priorities like keeping the government funded and “would delay the hard work and important fights necessary to get this country back on track.”

— Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) October 3, 2023

“You blew it. It’s going to be very difficult for you to recover from this,” one person wrote in response to Boebert. “You betrayed your base.”

“Done with you,” replied someone else.

Similar responses to Boebert’s post included “sell out,” “bad decision,” and “we trusted you.”

Greene explained her decision on Monday, recalling that when she was initially kicked off of committees that she “didn’t care about the democrat votes but the 11 republican votes stung.”

She went on to say that between Gaetz’s push to remove McCarthy as speaker and some Republicans’ push to expel Gaetz in retaliation, Democrats are “giddy with opportunity to take full advantage of gleaning prizes for themselves in exchange for votes.”

“All of this now has the House of Representatives on the verge of chaos and will only leave our majority weakened and dangerously fractured,” Greene said. She later added: “So I agree with Matt Gaetz that things must change, but I don’t agree that a motion to vacate will effectively create the changes needed to solve the intentional systemic failure” created by Congress’ budget calendar.

Since McCarthy was successfully pushed out, Greene has gone on to advocate for former President Donald Trump to become speaker.

Replying to one of Greene’s posts promoting the idea, far-right activist and Trump ally Laura Loomer slammed her as a “phony” seeking to use Trump to “save face.”

“You are so fake. You literally voted to protect McCarthy today, and we will never forget it,” Loomer said. “You don’t get a second chance. You betrayed MAGA.”

Another X user agreed that there would be no second chance for Greene and alleged that Greene sided with the majority of House Republicans “because she’s controlled opposition.”

Other conservatives on social media said they were taking note of the various Republicans who they were surprised to see voted in support of McCarthy.

“No money for them,” wrote one user.

“These people talked a good game but, when push came to shove they showed their true colors today!” said another.