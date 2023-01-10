Blaze editor who tweeted ‘shoot guns and watch college football’ in 2023 shoots self in foot during college football championship

There is no actual science to back up the concept of manifestation, wherein you put your wishes out into the world and hope that by making them public, people’s awareness of them help bring them to fruition.

But you’d be hard pressed to find a better example of it working than a string of recent tweets from the Blaze’s social media editor, Jessica O’Donnell.

“Happy 2023, yall. trust God. spend time with family. don’t give up your rights. shoot guns and watch college football,” O’Donnell wrote at the start of the New Year.

Just 10 days later, last night, O’Donnell asked her followers who they would pick in the college football national championship between Georgia and TCU. Before the game, she tweeted that her allegiances lay with the SEC.

She also implied she placed a friendly wager on the game. Given those two posts, it’s safe to assume she watched the game.

But watching college football wasn’t the only part of her resolution O’Donnell appeared to make good on that night.

Just hours later, she appeared to be tweeting from the hospital, worried about getting sutures.

are sutures really bad? Are they the same thing as stitches? I’m super nervous. — Jessica O’Donnell 🏈 (@heckyessica) January 10, 2023

me: can I have an apple juice



nurse: yes, but don’t drink too much or you’ll have to go to the bathroom and you can’t walk on your foot



me: that makes sense. I won’t.



~7 apple juices later~



me: can I have an apple juice



nurse: sigh. yes



these things are like ambrosia — Jessica O’Donnell 🏈 (@heckyessica) January 10, 2023

What might have happened that led her from watching the game to the emergency room?

“I shot my ankle,” she replied to someone who responded to her tweets.

I shot my ankle. blew up my pinkie toe pic.twitter.com/OGLxO1su5c — Jessica O’Donnell 🏈 (@heckyessica) January 10, 2023

She also appears to have deleted a tweet noting that she was shot, which the Daily Dot viewed last night but did not save.

Most people give up on the resolutions about 10 days in. Instead, O’Donnell appears to have accomplished hers.

O’Donnell and the Blaze did not respond to an inquiry from the Daily Dot.