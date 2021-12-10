Sashkin/Shutterstock.com (Licensed)

New policy requires federal agencies to immediately assess national security threat of cyberattacks

Critical industries will be expected to report attacks faster.

David Covucci 

David Covucci

 Grace Ferguson 

Grace Ferguson

Tech

Published Dec 10, 2021   Updated Dec 10, 2021, 3:53 pm CST

A new federal policy will require the FBI and other agencies to report on the severity of cyberattacks to White House officials, CNN reported Friday.

The new reporting requirement is geared toward assessing the national security risk of cyberattacks to critical infrastructure, according to a National Security Council memo obtained by CNN. In some cases, agencies must file reports within 24 hours of learning about an attack.

While one official who spoke to CNN said this could help the U.S. understand the threat Russian hackers pose, another said the policy was drafted to help the federal government determine how to respond to cyberattacks regardless of their origin.

The FBI, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and Office of the Director of National Intelligence will rate cyberattacks on a color-coded scale based on the urgency of the threat.

In the last year, cyberattacks have temporarily shut down companies that provide critical services to Americans, including the meatpacker JBS and the Colonial Pipeline

This week’s top technology stories

A fundraiser for a Catholic school is the force behind the swelling conspiracy that Trump is still really president
How long will it take Biden’s new FCC picks to restore net neutrality?
You don’t know Q: QAnon 4 years later
Leaked docs show how Facebook tries to keep costs down when it polices hate speech
Biden FCC nominee doesn’t waver in net neutrality support during confirmation hearing
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.

Share this article
*First Published: Dec 10, 2021, 3:52 pm CST

David Covucci

David Covucci is the senior politics and technology editor at the Daily Dot, covering the nexus between Washington and Silicon Valley. His work has appeared in Vice, the Huffington Post, Jezebel, Gothamist, and other publications. He is particularly interested in hearing any tips you have. Reach out at [email protected]

David Covucci

Grace Ferguson

Grace Ferguson is a public records intern for the Daily Dot. She has covered local news in the Boston area, and her political reporting for the Washington, D.C., bureau of Gray TV has appeared on local TV stations across the country.

Grace Ferguson