Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly considered paying Trump $5 billion to not run in 2024

Disgraced cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried considered paying former President Donald Trump to not run again in 2024, author Michael Lewis revealed in his forthcoming book “Going Infinite: The Rise and Fall of a New Tycoon.”

Discussing the book on 60 Minutes on Sunday, Lewis said he got a number back—though he didn’t know if it had come directly from Trump or not. The price tag? $5 billion.

Lewis said the revelation that a 2024 bid buyout was under consideration “only shocks you if you don’t know Sam.”

“Sam’s thinking ‘we could pay Donald Trump not to run for president, like how much would it take?'” Lewis said, adding: “So he did get an answer … The number was kicking around when I was talking to Sam was $5 billion. Sam was not sure that number came directly from Trump.”

60 Minutes correspondent Jon Wertheim interjected, saying, “Wait, wait, so Sam’s looking into paying Trump not to run and he actually—might not have come from Trump himself—but he actually got a price?”

Michael Lewis reports that Sam Bankman-Fried considered paying Donald Trump not to run for president. He even got a number: $5 billion, but never learned if it was a serious figure that came from Trump himself. https://t.co/WtGO1TPP4A pic.twitter.com/WeKCNByiTk — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 1, 2023

Lewis responded that “he got one answer, yes,” but was looking into whether paying Trump that sum would be legal. The author added that the plan never came to fruition because these conversations were happening when Bankman-Fried’s company, FTX, imploded.

“So why didn’t it happen? He didn’t have $5 billion anymore,” Lewis said.

The liquidation of FTX began last November following allegations that Bankman-Fried stole and misappropriated customers’ funds.

Bankman-Fried has pled not guilty to seven counts, including wire fraud and securities fraud, regarding the collapse of his company. Federal prosecutors say the 31-year-old used FTX customer deposits to fund his hedge fund, purchase real estate, and make millions of dollars in illegal campaign contributions to both Democrats and Republicans in Washington.

Jury selection for Bankman-Fried’s trial is set to begin tomorrow, the same day Lewis’ book will be released.

Trump—who is facing the beginning of his own fraud trial this week—has not publicly commented on the excerpt about the $5 billion figure.

However, a spokesperson for the former president responded to a request from Insider, stating: “Isn’t Sam Bankman-Fried a liar who has been outed as a fraudster and someone that can’t be trusted.”