Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) lost a key vote in her push to become the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee—prompting outrage from her fans, and a reaction from President-elect Donald Trump.

“Really too bad that AOC lost the Battle for the Leadership Seat in the Democrat Party. She should keep trying,” Trump posted on Wednesday. “Someday, she will be successful!”

Trump’s remarks caught the eye of Ocasio-Cortez, who, on Wednesday night quipped: “Damn you know it’s bad when even Trump is feeling bad for me.”

Damn you know it’s bad when even Trump is feeling bad for me 😂 pic.twitter.com/PWF6LV7PVV — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 18, 2024

But both the fight for the committee role and its outcome sparked division within the Democratic party, with fans of Ocasio-Cortez arguing that the “74-year-old man with esophagus cancer” should have lost.

Ocasio-Cortez was bested by Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.), who announced a cancer diagnosis just last month.

“Get these fossils out of the Democratic party now,” blasted one person.

“Democrats have learned absolutely NOTHING from last month’s election,” argued someone else.

“I am not prone to radicalization, but the democrats’ refusal to pipeline a new generation of leadership is so demoralizing to me as a voter and a donor,” bemoaned another poster.

While there is genuine outrage from some on the left, about Ocasio-Cortez’s loss, Trump is not the only person on the right offering supposed sympathy.

“WHAT A SHAME,” trolled conservative commentator Leo Terrell on Wednesday.

“My heart bleeds…” sarcastically quipped one Truth Social user.

But Ocasio-Cortez did appear to pick up genuine support from at least one Republican: Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the head of the Oversight Committee.

Amid Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign to be Comer’s Democratic counterpart, Comer surprised Republicans by declaring himself a “big AOC fan.”

“If it’s AOC, I think we’ll have a good working relationship,” he said. “We’ll obviously have a lot of differences on policy, but I think she’s a good, well-spoken person for the Democrats to serve in that position.”

