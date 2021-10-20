bearded man in "Make Speech Free Again" hat

Gab’s CEO deactivates Twitter account after wildly antisemitic tirade

The Gab CEO has disabled the account numerous times in the past.

Mikael Thalen 

Mikael Thalen

Tech

Published Oct 20, 2021   Updated Oct 20, 2021, 12:10 pm CDT

Andrew Torba, the CEO of the far-right social media website Gab, appears to have disabled the platform’s Twitter account on Tuesday following an antisemitic tirade.

In a series of tweets, Torba shared several antisemitic canards related to Judeo–Bolshevism while promoting the creation of a “parallel Christian society.”

Judeo–Bolshevism is a term that was used by the Nazi Party in Germany during the 1930s that relates to the conspiracy theory that Jews were responsible for Communism.

“We’re building a parallel Christian society because we are fed up and done with the Judeo-Bolshevik one,” he wrote.

In response to overwhelming criticism of his remarks, Torba doubled down by defending his anti-Jewish views as being biblically sound.

“Sadly many Christians today are so afraid of being called a silly meaningless name by the world (bigot, antisemite, homophone) that they refuse to even remotely share or discuss the Gospel in their daily lives, let alone live it,” Torba wrote.

The Gab CEO went on to argue that the criticism against him was rooted in a hatred of Jesus Christ.

“They don’t hate me. They hate Christ,” Torba said. “If you speak Biblical Truth just a little too boldly they seethe into a fit of rage and surface their hatred of Him just long enough for those paying attention to start to take notice. More and more people are beginning to notice.”

Torba also shared an illustration from the antisemitic artist StoneToss before praising Hollywood actor and director Mel Gibson after he was accused of depicting “Jews as grotesque and eternally cursed with bloodlust for money” in his 2004 film “The Passion of the Christ.”

“What a king,” Torba wrote of Gibson.

Yet shortly after the antisemitic screed, the Twitter account for Gab became unavailable. While some speculated that Gab had been suspended, a notice on the page suggested that Torba had removed the account himself.

While it remains unclear as to why the account was allegedly removed, Torba has deactivated the Gab account on several occasions in the past. Some researchers believe Torba does so in order to shield himself from being suspended by Twitter.

The Daily Dot reached out to Twitter to inquire about the account’s disappearance but did not receive a reply.

*First Published: Oct 20, 2021, 12:08 pm CDT

