‘Please stop buying beverages from Amazon’: Warehouse worker urges customers to stop buying groceries from Amazon in viral TikTok

In a viral TikTok, an Amazon warehouse worker explained how buying beverages and food products from Amazon causes the machines to break down.

Amazon warehouse worker @rxggiv’s viral TikTok video got over 122,300 views and 18,300 likes since being posted on Monday.

The 15-second video shows them working in the warehouse. The text overlay reads, “A little advice from an Amazon employee… please stop buying beverages or food products from Amazon.”

@rxggiv clarified in the comments section: “There’s nothing WRONG with the foods or beverages. But the machines/robots that PACKAGE these foods often break the foods/beverages, causing. spills onto machines and OTHER packages.”

The video sparked a debate in the comments section. Some of the 494 commenters noted that a lot of people depend on ordering groceries due to pandemic isolation.

“Well my mom depends on Amazon and idk what to tell her tbh,” @dunndunie said.

@rxggiv addresses this comment in a follow-up video.

“The point of the video was to spread awareness of how when you buy food, the chances of it getting sent to a human packager or a robotic packager is very random,” @rxggiv says. “When the food goes to a robotic packager, the machine itself packages it like it would package anything else. A human packager will know.”

“Robotic packaging can really cause spills and bust open cans. Some food is strong enough to endure that, but not a lot. If you are disabled, or if you get your groceries from Amazon, please get your groceries from another online grocery-shopping service,” @rxggiv continues.

Essentially, @rxggiv is saying that groceries packaged by robotic packagers will very likely break or spill by the time it gets to shipping, forcing them to replace the item and delaying your order.

“I don’t think the risk is worth you purchasing something from Amazon and it gets to me all broken. I can’t do anything about it, and now your delivery is delayed,” @rxggiv says.

The Daily Dot reached out to @rxggiv via TikTok direct message and Amazon via email for comment.

