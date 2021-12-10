‘Probably the first break they got to enjoy since they were hired’: Amazon warehouse workers filmed partying, sparking debate

An apparent Amazon warehouse party has gone viral on TikTok, racking up over 1 million views.

Commenters speculated the moment occurred during the Amazon outage this week, when many workers were stuck at facilities but couldn’t continue working.

In the video, posted by @1cloutedrean, a group of warehouse employees are shown dancing to “Swag Surfin” by F.LY. Disco lights flash behind them, and an inflatable Frosty the Snowman sways with the crowd.

“So this why some of y’all stuff be late,” text overlay on the video reads.

“This is why they can’t get y’all orders out,” part of the video’s caption reads.

@1cloutedrean This is why they can’t get y’all orders out #Amazon 🤣🤣💀 Definitely gotta be day shift cause night shift be tieeeeddd ♬ original sound – Rean

Some viewers seemed to agree with the TikTok, with one joking that “AMAZON SLOWLY BECOMING LIKE WALMART.”

The majority of commenters, however, chimed in to defend the employees and noted that the employees deserved the break. Many pointed out this was allegedly during the Amazon Web Services outage on Tuesday that disrupted warehouse and delivery services nationwide.

“These people work incredible hard under really rough conditions. Let them have this,” @sweetteataylor said.

“First of all: my stuff is usually ALWAYS on time so THANK YOU for that. Second: the system was down, they word hard af in wack conditions. Let them be,” one customer, @vibingwithmelissa, said.

“Baby I can wait enjoy yourselves!” another customer, @504_gal, wrote.

“Probably the first break they got to enjoy since they were hired on lmao,” a fourth user wrote.

Some users still were also able to find the humor in an Amazon warehouse party.

“Damn they using the speaker I ordered,” said @ericamirand5.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @1cloutedrean and Amazon.

