‘Y’all knew this hurricane was coming, and you still ordered sh*t?’: Amazon driver says he has to deliver to 172 customers during hurricane

An Amazon delivery driver who delivered packages as Florida faced a potential hurricane shared his frustrations about the situation, reminding customers to think before they order.

@abnormalpoet’s video amassed nearly 300,000 views in the day since he posted it, and attracted a number of apologetic commenters concerned about his safety.

In it, he’s bundled up against the rain and sitting in his truck, rhetorically asking, “Y’all knew this hurricane was coming, and you still ordered shit?”

“I gotta go to 172 of y’all today,” he continues. “I hate y’all. Everything is wet.”

Several follow-up videos show him delivering packages in the rain and noting that at least Waffle House is still open because when they shut down, that’s how you know things are really, really bad.

As the TikToker’s tone is ultimately light-hearted despite the real frustration bubbling underneath, some viewers joked back with him, noting they really needed things like batteries or a rain jacket for their dog with the storm incoming.

Many more expressed concern that he would be sent out in potentially dangerous weather.

“I’m sorry man! I purposely didn’t order anything b/c I didn’t want to put anyone in danger,” @missfancypants7 wrote.

“That’s why I have a cart full and not ordering until it passes,” @imjustalicia agreed. “Yall deserve to be safe too!”

Meanwhile, @amie513 suggested Amazon was to blame, writing, “You should be getting paid to stay home!”

After his video gained traction, @abnormalpoet further explains he recorded it after dealing with a customer who cursed at him for leaving her package somewhere it would be safe from the rain rather than at her front door as instructed.

Fortunately, he believes his area is out of the danger zone at this point, but thanks everyone for their concern.

The Daily Dot reached out to @abnormalpoet via TikTok comment.