‘Find this driver so I can thank him’: Amazon driver kills spider per customer’s delivery instructions

Gwen Sanchez, or @gwenniesanchez on TikTok, hates spiders so much that she added the descriptor “spider hater” to her bio on the platform.

She recently had to deal with an enormous spider hanging out by her front door, but luckily for her, an Amazon courier saved the day.

Sanchez posted a TikTok sharing the experience that has since gone viral with over 6 million views and 1.3 million likes.

Sanchez shared a screenshot of her Amazon delivery’s “additional instructions,” in which she asked that her delivery driver leave her package in front of her garage, near a trash can, because there was a huge spider on her front porch. The spider was “refusing to leave,” leaving Sanchez too scared to use her front door.

“If you could kill the spider for me that would be amazing. Thank you!” she added in the note.

Well, the Amazon employee did kill it for her.

In her TikTok, Sanchez shared footage from her home security camera, showing the courier walking up to the front door, removing one of their shoes and using it to smash the spider.

Sanchez captioned the video, “Help me find this driver so I can thank him!”

Viewers along with Sanchez hailed the driver as a hero.

“TOOK OFF THE WHOLE SHOE. A real one,” one user commented.

“Not all heroes wear capes,” another said.

Others marveled at how huge the spider was.

“That was not a spider,” one person said. “That was a demon from the underworld and I would have burned the whole house down.”

Someone else commented, “Horrific spider, thank you Amazon driver.”

In a follow-up TikTok, Sanchez showed herself scooping up the dead spider with a shovel and laying it to rest with some rocks and flowers— “For the people saying he didn’t deserve to die.”

Sanchez did not respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

